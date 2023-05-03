Solari and Rainbow Health Announce New Mobile Crisis Team Dispatch System to Respond to 988 and Crisis Calls

Solari and Rainbow Health Announce New Mobile Crisis Team Dispatch System to Respond to 988 and Crisis Calls

Solari Dispatch Management, new system powered by RainbowCare platform, interfaces with electronic medical records and improves dispatch of, communication with, and tracking of mobile crisis teams in real-time.

TEMPE, Ariz., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Solari Crisis & Human Services and Rainbow Health LLC have partnered to develop and produce a new mobile crisis team dispatch system. Solari Dispatch Management, a branded product of RainbowCare's white-label offering, interfaces with Electronic Medical Record (EMR) systems and enables crisis centers to dispatch and track mobile crisis response teams. The application allows information to flow from the EMR to the mobile response team's cell phones and tracks progress of the team through GPS.

Solari Dispatch Management includes a web portal to assign mobile crisis teams to calls and performs the following functions:

Shares necessary information with the mobile team via a private cell phone application to provide continuity of care to the caller

Tracks progress and safety of the mobile crisis team en route to the caller

Communicates in real time with the mobile crisis team via the app

Allows for the entering of schedules for availability/status

The cell phone application feature of Solari Dispatch Management provides mobile crisis teams with the following:

Information about the crisis in progress

Directions to the crisis location

Approximate time of arrival at crisis location

Allows for note taking with information automatically integrated into the dispatcher's EMR

Solari Dispatch Management has been successfully implemented and used in Arizona since April 10, 2023, at Solari's Tempe, Arizona, crisis call center. Solari and Rainbow Health plan to implement the system in Oklahoma later this year, with the potential to market it to other states and crisis call centers.

"We are grateful for our partnership with Rainbow Health in the development of this important, new system. Solari Dispatch Management allows our crisis call center to dispatch, track, and interact with mobile crisis teams in the field faster and easier than ever before so they can provide crucial and often life-saving assistance when people need it most," said Justin Chase, President/CEO of Solari.

"Rainbow Health is excited to grow together with our partner Solari, a crisis services & public health programs leader," said Shail Sinhasane, CEO/Founder of Rainbow Health LLC.

He further adds, "RainbowCare is a unified technology platform that enables our partners to address response from crisis intervention to care delivery. With the growing demand to respond to 988 and crisis calls, an ideal system would require several components functioning together in synchronicity: Infrastructure to respond to calls, efficiency in mobile crisis teams dispatch, accurate data reporting and coordination of resources for clients requires a platform to support crisis management in a unified coordination.

"RainbowCare, 'the healthcare equalizer,' aims to deliver on that promise across communities through partners like Solari, inspiring people from hope to better health."

Solari Crisis & Human Services is a Tempe, Arizona-based non-profit organization dedicated to helping individuals by Inspiring Hope through a continuum of health care services. Solari's vision is to be the trusted leader in improving lives and communities through human connection and innovation. Learn more at www.Solari-inc.org

Rainbow Health is the healthcare equalizer organization based in Houston, TX, delivering care at the last-mile through its RainbowCare suite of solutions. The company supports virtual & at-home healthcare programs via its modular and scalable unified care coordination platform that can be tailored to patient's clinical, social, and behavioral health needs. Learn more at www.rainbow.health

