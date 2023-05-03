Thorne HealthTech Wins 2023 MedTech Breakthrough Award for Best Overall Medical Device Product for Thorne's OneDraw® Blood Collection Device

NEW YORK, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Thorne HealthTech, Inc. ("Thorne") (NASDAQ: THRN), a leader in delivering innovative solutions for a personalized approach to health and wellness, announced today that its OneDraw® Blood Collection Device has been selected as the Best Overall Medical Device Product in the eighth annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards program. MedTech Breakthrough is an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the "breakthrough" companies, individuals, platforms, and products in today's health, fitness, and medical technology industries.

Thorne's OneDraw Blood Collection Device is a single-use system that revolutionizes the collection, stabilization, and transport of whole blood samples, allowing for remote sample collection anytime and anywhere in a convenient and comfortable way. OneDraw is already being used in the Biden Administation's Cancer Moonshot Initiative through the U.S. Department of Defense's Project for Military Exposures and Toxin History Evaluation in U.S. service members (PROMETHEUS).

"This award reinforces our commitment to creating a better product and overall user experience for both health-care practitioners and their patients," said Paul Jacobson, CEO of Thorne HealthTech. "The device has already cleared several regulatory hurdles and continues to be used in notable initiatives that are breaking down barriers and allowing individuals to take greater control of their health. OneDraw offers the ability to capture a high-quality blood sample conveniently anytime and anywhere, and we know there is a ripe opportunity for this product to change the way blood draws are done now and in the future."

"Thorne's OneDraw device is a true breakthrough in the medical device industry, and we are thrilled to recognize them as the Best Overall Medical Device Product in the 2023 MedTech Breakthrough Awards program," said James Johnson, Managing Director, MedTech Breakthrough. "The device's versatility, accuracy, and ease of use make it an essential tool for health-care professionals and patients alike, and its potential to improve health-care accessibility and public health research efforts is remarkable. Congratulations to Thorne HealthTech on this well-deserved recognition."

MedTech received nearly 4,000 nominations worldwide for their 2023 awards program, making for an extensive and competitive evaluation. The mission of the MedTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the creativity, innovation, hard work, and success of digital health and medical technology companies, services, and products around the world.

OneDraw is currently cleared by the FDA as a Class II medical device for supervised use by health-care professionals to collect blood samples to measure HbA1c for monitoring the long-term control of blood sugar in diabetic individuals. In addition, OneDraw has a European Conformity mark and is also certified in Japan as a medical device, having been cleared by Japan's Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices Agency for lay use and OTC blood collection and sample transport.

About Thorne HealthTech

Thorne HealthTech is a leader in developing innovative solutions for delivering personalized approaches to health and wellness. As a science-driven wellness company that empowers individuals with the support, education, and solutions they need to achieve healthy aging – living healthier longer – Thorne utilizes testing and data to create improved product efficacy and to deliver personalized solutions to consumers, health professionals, and corporations. Predicated on the power of the individual, Thorne leverages artificial intelligence models to provide insights and personalized data, products, and services that help individuals take a proactive and actionable approach to improve and maintain their health over a lifetime. Thorne is the only supplement manufacturer that collaborates with Mayo Clinic on health and wellness research and content, and is trusted by more than five million customers, 47,000+ health-care professionals, thousands of professional athletes, more than 100 professional sports teams, and multiple U.S. National Teams. For more information, visit Thorne.com.

About MedTech Breakthrough Awards

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MedTech Breakthrough Awards program is an independent program devoted to honoring excellence in medical and health-related technology companies, products, services and people. The MedTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough health and medical companies and products in categories that include Patient Engagement, mHealth, Health and Fitness, Clinical Administration, Healthcare IoT, Medical Data, Healthcare Cybersecurity and more. For more information, visit MedTechBreakthrough.com.

