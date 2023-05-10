DIAMOND HILL INVESTMENT GROUP, INC. REPORTS RESULTS FOR FIRST QUARTER 2023 AND DECLARES SECOND QUARTER DIVIDEND

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DHIL) today reported unaudited financial results for the first quarter of 2023.

The following are selected highlights for the quarter ended March 31, 2023:

Assets under management ("AUM") and assets under advisement ("AUA") combined were $26.7 billion as of March 31, 2023 , compared to $26.6 billion as of December 31, 2022 , and $32.4 billion as of March 31, 2022 .

Average AUM and AUA combined were $27.3 billion , compared to $32.6 billion for the first quarter of 2022.

Net client inflows were $84.0 million , compared to $237.0 million of net inflows for the first quarter of 2022.

Revenue was $34.0 million , compared to $42.3 million for the first quarter of 2022.

Operating profit margin was 32%, compared to 45% for the first quarter of 2022. Adjusted operating profit margin 1 was 35%, compared to 43% for the first quarter of 2022.

Investment income was $8.1 million , compared to an investment loss of $7.6 million for the first quarter of 2022.

Net income attributable to common shareholders was $12.7 million , compared to $9.1 million for the first quarter of 2022.

Earnings per share attributable to common shareholders - diluted was $4.20 , compared to $2.87 for the first quarter of 2022.

Adjusted earnings per share attributable to common shareholders - diluted 2 was $2.81 , compared to $4.19 for the first quarter of 2022.

The Company returned $9.2 million to shareholders - $4.6 million through the repurchase of 27,706 shares and $4.6 million through a quarterly cash dividend of $1.50 per share.

"Last year's market downturn and related client outflows had a significant impact on our beginning AUM, reducing our Q1 revenues and adjusted earnings per share," said Heather Brilliant, President and CEO. "Our differentiated fixed income strategies continued to weather this interest rate environment well, and we are pleased with the client interest and inflows we are seeing there. As always, we remain steadfastly focused on delivering strong client outcomes and managing the business with a long-term perspective."

1 Adjusts the financial measure calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") for the impact of market movements on the deferred compensation liability and related economic hedges, and the impact of the Diamond Hill International Fund and the Diamond Hill Large Cap Concentrated Fund (together, the "Consolidated Funds"). See the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP measure at the end of this earnings release.

2 Adjusts the financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP for the impact of the Consolidated Funds, and investment income related to certain other investments. See the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP measure at the end of this earnings release.

Dividend :

The Company's board of directors approved the payment of a regular quarterly cash dividend of $1.50 per share. The dividend will be paid on June 16, 2023, to the Company's shareholders of record as of June 1, 2023.

Selected Income Statement Data



Three Months Ended March 31,





2023

2022

%

Change Revenue $ 33,990,503

$ 42,256,386

(20) % Compensation and related costs, excluding deferred compensation

expense (benefit) 16,362,908

18,646,894

(12) % Deferred compensation expense (benefit) 744,511

(1,178,556)

NM Other expenses 5,941,517

5,715,009

4 % Total operating expenses 23,048,936

23,183,347

(1) % Net operating income 10,941,567

19,073,039

(43) % Investment income (loss), net 8,082,738

(7,592,257)

NM Net income before taxes 19,024,305

11,480,782

66 % Income tax expense (4,921,258)

(3,205,766)

54 % Net income 14,103,047

8,275,016

70 % Net loss (income) attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest (1,395,495)

854,936

NM Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 12,707,552

$ 9,129,952

39 %











Earnings per share attributable to common shareholders - diluted $ 4.20

$ 2.87

46 %













Selected Assets Under Management and Assets Under Advisement Data



Change in Assets Under Management

For the Three Months Ended March 31, (in millions) 2023

2022 AUM at beginning of the period $ 24,763

$ 31,028 Net cash inflows (outflows)





Diamond Hill Funds 110

172 Separately managed accounts 84

89 Collective investment trusts 18

(3) Other pooled vehicles (128)

(21)

84

237 Net market appreciation (depreciation) and income 80

(943) Increase (decrease) during the period 164

(706) AUM at end of the period 24,927

30,322 AUA at end of period 1,776

2,094 Total AUM and AUA at end of period $ 26,703

$ 32,416







Average AUM during the period $ 25,427

$ 30,459 Average AUA during the period 1,833

2,155 Total average AUM and AUA during the period $ 27,260

$ 32,614













Net Cash Inflows (Outflows) Further Breakdown For the Three Months Ended March 31, (in millions) 2023

2022 Net cash inflows (outflows)





Equity $ (479)

$ 193 Fixed Income 563

44

$ 84

$ 237

About Diamond Hill :

Diamond Hill invests on behalf of clients through a shared commitment to its valuation-driven investment principles, long-term perspective, capacity discipline and client alignment. An independent active asset manager with significant employee ownership, Diamond Hill's investment strategies include differentiated U.S. and international equity, alternative long-short equity and fixed income. As of April 30, 2023, Diamond Hill had $25.0 billion in AUM. For more information visit www.diamond-hill.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation

As supplemental information, the Company is providing certain financial measures that are based on methodologies other than GAAP ("non-GAAP"). Management believes the non-GAAP financial measures below are useful measures of the Company's core business activities, are important metrics in estimating the value of an asset management business, and help facilitate comparisons to Company operating performance across periods. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be used as a substitute for financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP and may be calculated differently by other companies. The following schedule reconciles financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, respective



Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 (in thousands, except percentages

and per share data) Operating

expenses

Net

operating

income

Non-

operating

income

(loss)

Income tax

expense(4)

Net income

attributable

to common

shareholders

Earnings

per share

attributable

to common

shareholders

(diluted)

Operating

profit

margin GAAP Basis $ 23,049

$ 10,942

$ 8,083

$ 4,921

$ 12,708

$ 4.20

32 % Non-GAAP Adjustments:

























Deferred compensation liability(1) (745)

745

(745)

—

—

—

3 % Consolidated Funds(2) —

99

(5,024)

(985)

(2,544)

(0.84)

— Other investment income(3) —

—

(2,314)

(646)

(1,668)

(0.55)

—



























Adjusted Non-GAAP basis $ 22,304

$ 11,786

$ —

$ 3,290

$ 8,496

$ 2.81

35 %





























Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 (in thousands, except percentages

and per share data) Operating

expenses

Net

operating

income

Non-

operating

income

(loss)

Income tax

expense(4)

Net income

attributable

to common

shareholders

Earnings per

share

attributable

to common

shareholders

(diluted)

Operating

profit

margin GAAP Basis $ 23,183

$ 19,073

$ (7,592)

$ 3,206

$ 9,130

$ 2.87

45 % Non-GAAP Adjustments:

























Deferred compensation liability(1) 1,179

(1,179)

1,179

—

—

—

(2) % Consolidated Funds(2) —

123

3,241

652

1,857

0.58

— Other investment income(3) —

—

3,172

825

2,347

0.74

—



























Adjusted Non-GAAP basis $ 24,362

$ 18,017

$ —

$ 4,683

$ 13,334

$ 4.19

43 %





(1) This non-GAAP adjustment removes the compensation expense resulting from market valuation changes in the deferred

compensation plan liability and the related net gains/losses on investments designated as an economic hedge against the related

liability. Amounts deferred under the deferred compensation plans are adjusted for appreciation/depreciation of investments

chosen by participants. The Company believes it is useful to offset the non-operating investment income or loss realized on the

hedges against the related compensation expense and remove the net impact to help readers understand the Company's core

operating results and to improve comparability from period to period. (2) This non-GAAP adjustment removes the impact that the Consolidated Funds have on the Company's GAAP consolidated

statements of income. Specifically, the Company adds back the operating expenses and subtracts the investment income of the

Consolidated Funds. The adjustment to net operating income represents the operating expenses of the Consolidated Funds, net

of the elimination of related management and administrative fees. The adjustment to net income attributable to common

shareholders represents the net income of the Consolidated Funds, net of redeemable non-controlling interests. The Company

believes removing the impact of the Consolidated Funds helps readers understand its core operating results and improves

comparability from period to period . (3) This non-GAAP adjustment represents the net gains/losses earned on the Company's non-consolidated investment portfolio

that are not designated as economic hedges of the deferred compensation plan liability, non-consolidated seed investments, and

other investments. The Company believes adjusting for these non-operating income or loss items helps readers understand the

Company's core operating results and improves comparability from period to period. (4) The income tax expense impacts were calculated and resulted in an overall non-GAAP effective tax rate of 27.9% for the

three months ended March 31, 2023 and 26.0% for the three months ended March 31, 2022.

The Company does not recommend that investors consider the non-GAAP financial measures alone, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Throughout this press release, the Company may make "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements are provided under the "safe harbor" protection of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding anticipated operating results, prospects and levels of assets under management, technological developments, economic trends (including interest rates and market volatility), expected transactions and similar matters. The words "may," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "target," "goal," "project," "estimate," "guidance," "forecast," "outlook," "would," "will," "continue," "likely," "should," "hope," "seek," "plan," "intend," and variations of such words and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Similarly, descriptions of the Company's objectives, strategies, plans, goals, or targets are also forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's expectations at the time such statements are made, speak only as of the dates they are made and are susceptible to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors. While the Company believes that the assumptions underlying its forward-looking statements are reasonable, investors are cautioned that any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate and, accordingly, the Company's actual results and experiences could differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in its forward-looking statements.

Factors that could cause the Company's actual results or experiences to differ materially from results discussed in forward-looking statements are discussed under Part I, Item 1A (Risk Factors) and elsewhere in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, as well as in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. These factors include, but are not limited to: (i) any reduction in the Company's AUM; (ii) withdrawal, renegotiation, or termination of investment advisory agreements; (iii) damage to the Company's reputation; (iv) failure to comply with investment guidelines or other contractual requirements; (v) challenges from the competition the Company faces in its business; (vi) adverse regulatory and legal developments; (vii) unfavorable changes in tax laws or limitations; (viii) interruptions in or failure to provide critical technological service by the Company or third parties; (ix) adverse civil litigation and government investigations or proceedings; (x) risk of loss on the Company's investments; (xi) lack of sufficient capital on satisfactory terms; (xii) losses or costs not covered by insurance; (xiii) a decline in the performance of the Company's products; (xiv) changes in interest rates and inflation; (xv) changes in national and local economic and political conditions; (xvi) the continuing economic uncertainty in various parts of the world; (xvii) the after-effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the actions taken in connection therewith; (xviii) political uncertainty caused by, among other things, political parties, economic nationalist sentiments, tensions surrounding the current socioeconomic landscape, and other risks identified from time-to-time in other public documents of the Company on file with the SEC.

In light of the significant uncertainties in forward-looking statements, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by the Company or any other person that its expectations, objectives and plans will be achieved. All forward-looking statements made in this press release are based on information presently available to the management of the Company and speak only as of the date hereof. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. New risks and uncertainties arise from time to time, and factors that the Company currently deems immaterial may become material, and it is impossible for the Company to predict these events or how they may affect it. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law, although it may do so from time to time. The Company does not endorse any projections regarding future performance that may be made by third parties.

