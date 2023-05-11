Ashland Greene Capital Announces Value-Add Fund Six Deal

Plans include about $15 million in value-add improvements for two DFW properties

DALLAS, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ashland Greene Capital, a well-established and rapidly growing Dallas-based multifamily real estate investment firm, announces its latest deal – Ashland Greene Value-Add Fund VI. The multifamily real estate investment opportunity consists of two assets, located in Grand Prairie and Dallas. Plans include capital investments of approximately $11 million. Ashland Greene is a vertically integrated real estate firm that has transacted over $1 billion in assets and more than 6,100 units in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.

Ashland Greene Capital announces its Value Add Fund VI - an exclusive 506(c) Equity Offering investment opportunity

"DFW is a top-ranked market for real estate investing in the country. We're excited to bring current and potential investors another opportunity to invest in multifamily real estate here. Fund VI delivers two off-market properties at significant discounts to previous market value," said Shakti C'Ganti, founder and CEO, Ashland Greene.

"We see the potential to deliver up to $34 million in value creation and believe that it's prime time to invest in this sector as we see it as a once-in-a-decade opportunity for wealth creation. Multifamily real estate offers tremendous advantages, including the chance to diversify your portfolio, hedge against inflation, and realize equity appreciation, distributions, and tax benefits through bonus depreciation," C'Ganti noted.

Commercial real estate investors ranked Dallas-Fort Worth as the #1 market for investment among the top 10 U.S. metros, according to CBRE's 2023 U.S. Investor Intentions Survey. Multifamily and industrial are the most sought-after investment sectors, with 38% and 28% of investors surveyed indicating these sectors as their most preferred, respectively.

Value-Add Fund VI's first property, located between I-20 and I-30 off Highway 360, has convenient access to Dallas and Fort Worth urban centers and Arlington, Irving, and Northeast Fort Worth. Capital improvements will include renovating 156 interiors with the Ashland Greene premiere platinum renovation finish, plus transforming the clubhouse into a lifestyle community hub to drive tenant retention.

The second property sits within the Dallas North Tollway/I-635/Lower Tollway corridor. Almost $6 million in capital improvements is budgeted for upscale interior renovations to condo spec finish for 91 units. Exterior property and amenity updates include the transformation of two outdoor living spaces. AG Living, the property management arm for Ashland Greene will oversee tenant retention, satisfaction, and daily operations at both properties, as it does with all properties across the portfolio.

"Our vertical integration model works efficiently. It's the most effective way for us to maintain tight controls over resource deployment, construction, asset, and property management, and ultimately deliver the highest returns possible to our investors," explained Tyler McWilliams, Ashland Greene's COO. Ashland Greene Construction oversees and executes all property renovations, using 100% locally sourced materials and subcontractors.

ABOUT ASHLAND GREENE

Ashland Greene is a vertically integrated real estate company which seeks to identify and reposition undervalued multifamily investments in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. Our local focus, dedication to trustworthy, long-term relationship building, and commitment to community, enable Ashland Greene to create a unique investment experience which delivers long-term value for its investors, residents, and communities. For more information, visit ashlandgreenecapital.com/ .

