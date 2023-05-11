THE COSMOPOLITAN OF LAS VEGAS WELCOMES INTERNATIONALLY ACCLAIMED LPM RESTAURANT & BAR THIS FALL

French Riviera-Inspired Restaurant and Bar will Bring the Authentic Flavors and Iconic Glamour of the Côte d'Azur to the Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The soul of the sun-drenched Riviera will shine brightly on Las Vegas this fall as LPM Restaurant & Bar opens its ninth location worldwide and second in the U.S. at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas . Heralded by World's Best 50 Restaurants, GQ and VOGUE, LPM will deliver its signature spontaneity and imaginative celebration of France's Mediterranean cuisine, art and culture to the unique luxury resort in impeccable fashion.

From London to Dubai and Miami, LPM has captivated all corners of the map with its relaxed and irreverent vibe harmoniously synced with passionate attention to the detail of its craft. The world-class dining experience emanates the carefree glamour and sophistication of the Côte d'Azur lifestyle where every moment is filled with surprise indulgences and opportunities to create memories from the peak of the day to the fleeting evening hours.

"Joie de vivre – this unbridled enjoyment of life – is at the core of every intricate detail at LPM, making Las Vegas a natural fit for us," said LPM Chief Executive Officer Nicolas Budzynski. "Our aim with every dish we serve is to create delicately intense and memorable flavors guests cannot find elsewhere. The Cosmopolitan's whimsical personality sets just the right tone for the LPM experience and for our guests from around the world."

Anton Nikodemus, President and COO of The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, said, "LPM's stunning designs and culinary programs are matched only by the way their team makes you feel. The energy and exuberance for life embodied by a meal at LPM is exactly how we want our guests to feel every time they're at our resort. It's the kind of experience that will have you thinking back to your meal again and again."

The LPM Experience

LPM presents guests with unexpected sharable dishes prepared à la minute that will have them reaching across the table for one more tantalizing dip of Warm Prawns in olive oil and lemon juice; enjoying another divine forkful of the Marinated Lamb Cutlets layered with Kalamata olives, Aubergine Caviar and pine nuts; or for dessert, savoring the last bite of our vanilla cheesecake with berry compote.

LPM's labor of love equally shines through its destination bar experience featuring bright and timeless cocktails inspired by the Riviera; a specialty menu honoring the life of legendary French artist, writer and bon-vivant, Jean Cocteau; and of course, LPM's world-famous Tomatini. Thrilling beverage renditions pay homage to the golden age, including levitating cocktails and stylish drinks that will enchant all the senses through creative ingredients, intoxicating perfumes and art deco glassware. Celebrating wines of global repute alongside treasures from lesser-known vineyards with special stories, LPM's wine program aims to surprise guests with selections they will remember forever. A centerpiece of the collection, LPM's world-leading rosés are a nod to what is often seen on the tables of the Riviera and a symbol of friendship and good times.

Featuring a vibrant indoor-outdoor atmosphere inspired by La Belle Époque with striking art gracing the walls, LPM invites guests to an era when fearless creativity was the driving force of daily life. Scents of freshly cut flowers paired with bold color palettes and surprising musical soundtracks will create a refreshing and lively atmosphere for a date night, business lunch or family celebration.

Las Vegas will be home to the largest venue in LPM's portfolio, which includes restaurants in Miami, London, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Hong Kong, Riyadh, Limassol and Doha.

Additional details on LPM Restaurant & Bar and its opening schedule will be shared in the coming months.

About LPM Restaurant & Bar

Celebrated for its imaginative Riviera-inspired cuisine, thrilling original cocktails and harmonious design is world-renowned LPM Restaurant and Bar. Taking guests on a journey through its menu of delicate intensity, guests can find memorable and delightfully surprising combinations that explore the essential joy at the heart of Mediterranean ingredients at their peak. The all-encompassing destination is inspired by the affectionate culture off the coasts of South of France, featuring bold yet refined flavors, daring and irreverent energy, and first-class hospitality.

The LPM Group has restaurants in London (2007), Dubai (2010), Abu Dhabi (2017), Miami (2017), Hong Kong (2018), Riyadh (2021), Limassol (2022), and Doha (2022).

About The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas is a unique luxury resort and casino that offers a decidedly different perspective. Located in the heart of the Las Vegas Strip, The Cosmopolitan's distinct vertical multi-tower design features more than 3,000 guestrooms with residential living spaces, private terraces and breathtaking views of the city skyline. Luxury amenities include a premier lineup of world-class culinary experiences; an intriguing mix of bars, nightclubs and entertainment venues; 100,000-square-foot-casino; award-winning spa, salon and fitness center; unrivaled pool district and an eclectic line-up of hand-selected boutiques. For more information visit: www.cosmopolitanlasvegas.com and follow us on Instagram , Twitter and Facebook .

