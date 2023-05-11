International Fellowship of Christians and Jews Takes Action to Protect Civilians in Israel's South

Israel's largest provider of humanitarian aid acts quickly as conflict continues near Gaza Strip

JERUSALEM, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a quick response to the more than 500 rockets launched at southern Israel in the last two days, the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews (The Fellowship) announced the placement of five new bomb shelter units today in areas of Ashkelon identified by local authorities as lacking ample protection. The areas included residential spaces where homes still had no shelters as well as commercial zones where people had no refuge from incoming rockets.

The International Fellowship of Christians and Jews recently provided four new fortified security vehicles to local security officers in Israel's south, to help them safely navigate communities near the Gaza Strip amidst ongoing rocket fire. Photo Credit: Amnon Ziv, 2023 (PRNewswire)

This latest installation comes in addition to numerous other safety projects made possible by The Fellowship across Ashkelon, including a mobile command center The Fellowship donated earlier this year which allows the municipal leadership to manage the city through these types of crises. The organization also purchased four protective vehicles that are used by local security officers to arrive quickly and safely at the scene of attacks.

The new shelters will provide much-needed protection to the residents of Ashkelon during these challenging times. The shelters are part of an ongoing effort by The Fellowship to ensure that the Israeli public is properly protected in the face of a growing array of threats. In recent years, The Fellowship has donated over 400 such shelters throughout the country, and has plans to renovate and equip 2,500 existing shelters. To date, The Fellowship has invested over $65 million in security projects.

Yael Eckstein, President and CEO of The Fellowship said, "Strengthening our nation's home front defenses, particularly in these times of security crisis, has long been one of the primary objectives of The Fellowship. We see it as a central part of our mandate to ensure that the people of Israel are provided the physical protection and basic needs they need to survive during times of crisis. These shelters not only protect people in time of need but are a critical reflection of the spirit of solidarity that enables our donor community of hundreds of thousands around the world to know that they are partners in caring for the people of Israel. We are deeply appreciative of their support in allowing us to quickly and effectively implement lifesaving solutions in these times of need."

The Fellowship, which is celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2023, is the largest provider of humanitarian aid in Israel and supports needy populations through a variety of projects and initiatives promoting immigration, and investing in civilian homeland defense. Among its many projects, The Fellowship has supported the purchase of security vehicles, hundreds of first responder medical kits, the establishment of a sheltered emergency department in the French Hospital in Nazareth, and the upgrading of the MRI Unit at Barzilai Medical Center in Ashkelon.

