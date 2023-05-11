Segway-Ninebot Announces Exciting Lineup of Intelligent Micromobility Products for 2023

BEIJING, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Segway-Ninebot, a leading brand in the development of micromobility solutions, has announced the introduction of a range of new products for 2023. These products include electric KickScooters, eScooters, and off-road vehicles, with most of the new models showcasing intelligent features. The products debuted at 2023 MWC Barcelona and Segway-Ninebot's own launch events in May 10th.

Intelligent development has been a key focus for Segway-Ninebot, and the company has been accelerating the development of smart technology to deliver safety and reliability under strong R&D capability. According to the 2022 financial report, Segway-Ninebot invested RMB 583 million in annual R&D last year. It has a total of 1,380 R&D professionals, accounting for over 39% of employees, and has obtained 4,148 global intellectual property rights.

The 2023 intelligent lineup includes the Ninebot KickScooter F2 Series, Ninebot KickScooter MAX G2, Segway eScooter E300SE, and more. The F2 Series and MAX G2, as flagship KickScooter products, are equipped with automobile-class Traction Control Systems (TCS). This is the first time TCS has been applied to KickScooter products, providing riders with precise control, maintaining stability in slippery conditions, and preventing loss of control. In addition, Segway-Ninebot has partnered with Apple to integrate Find My technology into the F2 Series and MAX G2, allowing riders to locate their KickScooters on a map using the Find My app on their Apple devices.

The Segway eScooter E300SE includes ABS and smart TCS to provide further safety and ultimate control across all urban terrains. Front and rear hydraulic disc brakes with 'J. JUAN' dual-piston calipers offer more powerful braking where needed. The Airlock system within the RideyGo! feature enables riders to switch the eScooter on and off automatically via Bluetooth.

Segway-Ninebot's commitment to innovation and sustainability has helped the company become a leading brand in micromobility development. With a global presence and a range of innovative products, Segway-Ninebot is continually pushing the boundaries of micromobility transportation.

About Segway-Ninebot

Segway-Ninebot is a global enterprise focused on intelligent short distance transportation and service robotics. Our mission is to simplify the movement of people and objects, while making life more convenient and fun. With products ranging from self-balancing scooter, KickScooter, eScooter, off-road vehicle to delivery robot, Segway-Ninebot maintains a clear market lead with products offered in 100+ countries and regions. For more information, please visit www.segway.com.

