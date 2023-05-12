DYMA TO SHOWCASE NEW, INNOVATIVE PRODUCTS AT NATIONAL RESTAURANT ASSOCIATION SHOW ON MAY 20-23, 2023

Attendees can sample DYMA's new products by visiting Booth 9622 located at the Lakeside Center of McCormick Place in Chicago

ATLANTA, May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DYMA Brands ("DYMA" or the "Company"), an industry leader in foodservice innovation and manufacturing, will exhibit its diverse portfolio of cutting-edge foodservice products at the 2023 National Restaurant Association Show, taking place at McCormick Place in Chicago, IL on May 20-23, 2023. This is DYMA's first-ever exhibit at the show, and the Company expects to unveil two new better-for-you product lines in the vegan and sugar-free condiments and dressings categories under the Flavor Fresh Gourmet brand. Each of these product lines will be a first-of-its-kind within the single-serve category of the foodservice industry.

The National Restaurant Association Show is the largest annual gathering of foodservice professionals in the Western Hemisphere. The event brings together businesses and industry leaders to showcase the innovative solutions enabling businesses to thrive in today's environment – from different tastes, to new equipment, to service and payment solutions and more.

"We are thrilled to make our debut at this marquee industry event," said Bill Goetz, CEO of DYMA. "Over the past few years, we have positioned the Company to be at the forefront of innovation within the foodservice space, with a dedicated team of food scientists and chefs who identify market trends and develop products that meet the evolving needs of consumers today. We look forward to exhibiting our exciting, new solutions to an audience of industry innovators who are shaping the future of food."

DYMA will launch and exhibit two new product lines at the show:

Vegan condiments and dressings : DYMA's new line of vegan condiments and dressings delivers better-for-you options to the growing number of consumers who are seeking flavorful and nutritious options, including vegans, flexitarians, as well as the average consumer. DYMA is the first to offer vegan mayo, ranch, and hunny mustard single-serve pouches and cups that are a delicious accompaniment to sandwiches, salads, vegetables, and more. The products are both great in flavor and are a perfect complement for current center-of-the-plate plant-based offerings.

Sugar-free condiments and dressings: the new line addresses health-conscious consumers' growing desire for better-for-you condiments and dressings. Through this line, DYMA is the first to offer sugar-free barbecue, ranch, and honey mustard single-serve cups that pair perfectly with salads, vegetables, pretzels, and more. The products also provide a much-needed solution for trending keto-friendly diets and menus.

In addition, the Company will showcase the following existing product lines:

Disney partnership for packaged condiments : in line with DYMA's continued focus on bringing healthier options to more consumers, the Company partnered with Disney in a first-of-its-kind foodservice collaboration to bring 13 varieties of individually packaged condiments that meet Disney's rigorous, science-backed nutrition guidelines – limiting saturated fats, sugar, sodium, and artificial colors and flavors.

Welch's partnership for portion control jams and jellies: as the exclusive food service distributor for Welch's portion control jams and jellies, DYMA has brought Welch's well-loved jams and jellies to more consumers who eat on-the-go. The jams and jellies come in DYMA's signature single serve pouches and cups and are available in concord grape, mixed fruit, strawberry, and apple flavors.

DYMA looks forward to showcasing a broad range of its products at the show. Attendees can experience the products and meet with the DYMA team, by visiting Booth 9622 located at the Lakeside Center of McCormick Place in Chicago.

About DYMA Brands

Based in Atlanta, GA, DYMA Brands is a leader in liquid portion control condiments, seasonings and dry blend mixes, and custom printing to the foodservice industry. Their product portfolio includes brands such as Chef's Companion and Flavor Fresh, as well as licensed properties. DYMA Brands is known for consistent quality, service, flexibility and innovation.

