NASA Provides Coverage of Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena Meeting

WASHINGTON, May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA is holding a public meeting at 10:30 a.m. EDT Wednesday, May 31, of its independent study team on categorizing and evaluating data of unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP). The agency also will host a media teleconference at the conclusion of the meeting.

NASA Logo. (PRNewsFoto/NASA) (PRNewsFoto/) (PRNewsfoto/NASA) (PRNewswire)

The full meeting will air on NASA Television, the NASA app, and the agency's website through 2:30 p.m. Watch online at:

NASA defines UAP as observations of events in the sky that cannot be identified as aircraft or known natural phenomena from a scientific perspective. The focus of this public meeting is to hold final deliberations before the agency's independent study team publishes a report this summer.

Outlining how to evaluate and study UAP by using data, technology, and the tools of science is a NASA priority. It is not a review or assessment of previous unidentifiable observations. The report will inform NASA on what possible data could be collected in the future to shed light on the nature and origin of UAP.

Public Comment

In accordance with the Federal Advisory Committee Act, the meeting includes an opportunity for public comment. NASA will accept questions beginning at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 12, at:

NASA Media Teleconference

At 3 p.m., NASA will hold a virtual post-meeting media teleconference, which the agency will stream audio live on its website. Participants include:

Dan Evans , assistant deputy associate administrator for research, NASA's Science Mission Directorate

David Spergel , president, Simons Foundation and Chair of NASA's UAP independent study team

Other members of the UAP independent study team

To participate by telephone, media must RSVP no later than two hours before the start of the event to Katherine Rohloff at: katherine.a.rohloff@nasa.gov.

NASA's media accreditation policy is available online.

The UAP independent study team is a counsel of 16 community experts across diverse areas on matters relevant to potential methods of study for unidentified anomalous phenomena. NASA commissioned the nine-month study to examine UAP from a scientific perspective and create a roadmap for how to use data and the tools of science to move our understanding of UAP forward. Right now, the limited high-quality observations of UAP make it impossible to draw scientific conclusions from the data about the nature of such events.

A clean feed of the meeting will be available on the agency's YouTube channel.

For more information on NASA's UAP independent study team, visit:

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE NASA