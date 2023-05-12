Norfolk Southern to present at Bank of America 2023 Transportation, Airlines and Industrials Conference

ATLANTA, May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) President and Chief Executive Officer Alan H. Shaw will make a presentation at the Bank of America 2023 Transportation, Airline and Industrial Conference. Details on joining the presentation follow below.

What: Bank of America 2023 Transportation, Airlines and Industrials Conference

When: May 18, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. ET

Where: Via Webcast

The presentation will be posted at www.norfolksouthern.com on the Investors page.

About Norfolk Southern

Since 1827, Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) and its predecessor companies have safely moved the goods and materials that drive the U.S. economy. Today, it operates a customer-centric and operations-driven freight transportation network. Committed to furthering sustainability, Norfolk Southern helps its customers avoid 15 million tons of yearly carbon emissions by shipping via rail. Its dedicated team members deliver more than 7 million carloads annually, from agriculture to consumer goods, and is the largest rail shipper of auto products and metals in North America. Norfolk Southern also has the most extensive intermodal network in the eastern U.S., serving a majority of the country's population and manufacturing base, with connections to every major container port on the Atlantic coast as well as the Gulf of Mexico and Great Lakes. Learn more by visiting www.NorfolkSouthern.com.

