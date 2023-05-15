BiOneCure Therapeutics and Nanjing Leads Biolabs Join Forces to Develop Innovative Anti-Drug Conjugates (ADCs) for Solid Tumor Treatment

GERMANTOWN, Md., May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BiOneCure Therapeutics, Inc. has announced a strategic collaboration with Nanjing Leads Biolabs to develop a range of innovative anti-drug conjugates (ADCs) for treating solid tumors. BiOneCure is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing next-generation ADCs, while Leads Biolabs is a clinical-stage biotech focused on the research, development, and commercialization of next-generation tumor immunotherapy antibody drugs.

"We are excited to collaborate with Leads Biolabs to develop ADC drugs," said Dr. Haifeng Bao, CEO of BiOneCure. "Through this collaboration, we aim to accelerate innovation and development in the ADC field and provide better treatment options for patients."

BiOneCure has developed several proprietary ADC payload-linker platforms, and its first product, BIO-106, an anti-Trop-2 ADC, is currently in a Phase I clinical study. Meanwhile, Leads Biolabs has established a rich portfolio of more than 20 novel mono- or bispecific antibody drug projects to fulfill unmet medical needs. The two companies' technologies are highly complementary, making this a promising win-win collaboration that will significantly promote the R&D and product development capabilities of both parties.

"We believe that BiOneCure has leading ADC technology platforms, and their ADC molecule is in the clinical stage," said Dr. Xiaoqiang Kang, founder and chairman of Leads Biolabs. "Leads Biolabs is a clinical-stage antibody new drug company, with multiple antibody technology platforms. We are convinced that this collaboration will greatly expand the innovative R&D capabilities of both parties."

About BiOneCure Therapeutics, Inc

BiOneCure Therapeutics, Inc (BiOneCure) is a clinical stage biopharma dedicated to developing innovative ADC drugs for treatment of cancers. The company is led by industry veterans from Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Amgen, and other similar companies with successful drug discovery and development experience in ADC field. The company has developed proprietary payload platforms which enable a tailor-made approach for ADC drug development. The company is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.

To learn more about BiOneCure, please visit www.BiOnecure.com

About Nanjing Leads Biolabs Co., Ltd.

Nanjing Leads Biolabs Co., Ltd. (Leads Biolabs) is a clinical-stage US-Sino joint venture company, focusing on development and commercialization of second-generation immuno-oncology therapeutics. As an innovation-driven biopharmaceutical company, Leads Biolabs has established a rich portfolio of more than 20 novel mono- or bispecific antibody drug projects to fulfill unmet medical needs, Leads Biolabs will continue and expand its innovative R&D to provide patients with safe, effective, accessible and affordable new drugs.

To learn more about Leads Biolabs, please visit www.leadsbiolabs.com

