USO, Clear Channel Outdoor Nationwide Digital Billboard Campaign Inspires American Support for Military Service Members & Families

NEW YORK, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- During May, Clear Channel Outdoor Americas (CCOA) (NYSE: CCO), the Out of Home Advertising Association of America (OAAA) and the United Service Organizations (USO)—America's leading nonprofit organization supporting service members and their families—are running a nationwide digital billboard campaign encouraging civilians to support the U.S. military community.

"It is our patriotic duty to support service members and their families," said Chief Development and Marketing Officer of the USO, Brian Cowart. "Our nation's security and the freedoms we enjoy are because of the continued sacrifice and service of so many men and women living in our communities across the country. We're honored to collaborate with CCOA and OAAA to generate greater public awareness of those who serve and encourage all to show their gratitude."

Less than 1% of the U.S. population serves in the U.S. military, but all Americans benefit from their sacrifice. The out-of-home (OOH) media campaign will reinforce how essential it is for civilians to give back to the 1.3 million active-duty service members deployed around the world each year. It will include text and images portraying the message "Show Your Gratitude for Their Sacrifice," encouraging Americans to support U.S. service members' wellbeing across the country.

While it is important to support the U.S. military community year-round, the campaign will run during an especially apt time: Military Appreciation Month. Military Appreciation Month was first observed in 1999 to recognize and honor the service and sacrifice of current and former members of the U.S. Armed Forces and their families and encompasses several military-related observances including Armed Forces Day, Memorial Day, and the anniversary of the end of World War II.

The campaign officially launched May 1 in Times Square and is unfurling across the U.S. with the USO joining forces with CCOA and OAAA to remind Americans of their part in ensuring service members stay strong from the moment they join the military until their transition back to their home communities. This month all Americans are invited to express their support with a message of gratitude at USO.org/military.

"Some of our own employees are former service members and much of our roadside and airport operations sit within communities that military service members call home. And it's important that we honor our service members' sacrifices to protect our country," said Scott Wells, CEO, CCOA & Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (CCOH) and Chairman, OAAA Board of Directors. "Partnering with the USO this Military Appreciation Month is an opportunity to show our appreciation – and encourage Americans across the nation to show their appreciation – for all that our service members do to keep us safe."

"At the National League of Cities (NLC), our Military Communities Council is focused on these same issues," said NLC CEO and Executive Director Clarence Anthony. "Cities, towns and villages across the country are enriched by members of our military and their families. This campaign is a reminder and an opportunity for all to share their support for their military neighbors throughout Military Appreciation Month and beyond. Clear Channel Outdoor has been a corporate partner of ours for a number of years and we are proud to help amplify this message locally."

"The OAAA is honored to help promote this important campaign in support of our service members and their families," said OAAA President and CEO Anna Bager. "The OOH industry has the incredible ability – and responsibility – to be a force for good, and we're grateful to our member media companies who step up to the plate and donate over $500 million in ad space every year to these critical causes."

To learn about more ways you can support service members and the USO, visit USO.org/military.

About the USO

The USO strengthens America's military service members by keeping them connected to family, home and country, throughout their service to the nation. At hundreds of locations worldwide, we are united in our commitment to connect our service members and their families through countless acts of caring, comfort and support. The USO is a private nonprofit organization, not a government agency. Our programs, services and entertainment tours are made possible by the American people, the support of our corporate partners, and the dedication of our volunteers and staff. To join us in this important mission and learn more about the USO, please visit USO.org or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCO) is at the forefront of driving innovation in the out-of-home advertising industry. Our dynamic advertising platform is broadening the pool of advertisers using our medium through the expansion of digital billboards and displays and the integration of data analytics and programmatic capabilities that deliver measurable campaigns that are simpler to buy. By leveraging the scale, reach and flexibility of our diverse portfolio of assets, we connect advertisers with millions of consumers every month across more than 500,000 print and digital displays in 22 countries.

More information is available at investor.clearchannel.com, clearchanneloutdoor.com, and clearchannelinternational.com.

About OAAA

The Out of Home Advertising Association of America (OAAA) is the national trade association for the entire out of home (OOH) advertising industry. OAAA represents over 800 members, including leading media companies, advertisers, agencies, ad-tech providers, and suppliers. OOH media includes billboards, street furniture, transit, place-based media, and digital formats (DOOH) across every sector of the channel. OAAA is the unifying voice for the industry, the authoritative thought leader, and the passionate advocate for advancing OOH advertising in the United States. The legislative unit of OAAA advocates for the responsible growth of OOH with federal, state, and local governments. OAAA-member media companies donate over $500 million annually in public service advertising. Founded in 1891, OAAA is headquartered in Washington, DC, with offices in New York City.

The OOH media campaign officially launched May 1 in Times Square and is unfurling across the U.S. with the USO joining forces with CCOA and OAAA. (PRNewswire)

