Biopharmas Boost Marketing Effectiveness by 23% by Synchronizing Digital Media with Field Engagement

New Veeva trends report shows significant opportunity to improve impact as only 27% of HCPs receive both advertising and field communications within three months

PLEASANTON, Calif., May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today released the latest Veeva 2023 Trends in HCP Omnichannel Engagement Report. Findings show synchronizing digital marketing with biopharma field engagement with healthcare professionals (HCPs) increases marketing effectiveness by 23%. The report uncovers there is a large opportunity to improve impact as only 27% of HCPs engaged with the field also see digital advertising within a three-month timeframe.

Aggregated media measurement and health data from Veeva Crossix and field activity from Veeva CRM, the report reveals:

Combining marketing and sales activities within three months drives greater impact. Brands whose field teams engaged HCPs within three months of digital advertising increased marketing effectiveness by 23%.

Synchronizing field force and digital promotion creates opportunity. More than 70% of brand interaction with HCPs is unsynchronized, providing opportunities to increase effectiveness with timely coordination of field engagements and digital advertising.

Pairing digital marketing with field activity increases brand touchpoints. Campaigns reaching HCPs through both types generated eight additional digital brand touchpoints on average per month.

"In light of new trends in patient and HCP behavior, marketing and field teams need to align and drive omnichannel experiences," said Sarah Caldwell, general manager of Veeva Crossix Analytics. "Companies that strategically synchronize marketing initiatives with field activity will drive more relevant HCP conversations and increase the impact of their brand promotions."

The report analyzes new Veeva Crossix advertising and CRM data from January to December 2022. Veeva Crossix measures marketing effectiveness across direct-to-consumer (DTC) and HCP marketing for more than 230 life sciences brands in the U.S., including 14 of the top 15 global biopharma companies. CRM software tracks more than 80% of all field force calls in the U.S.

