Kiddie Academy hosts nationwide 'Play Day' charity event

ABINGDON, Md., May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly 70 Kiddie Academy Educational Child Care franchise locations across the country will host "Play Day for a Cause" May 20-21 and June 10-11, collecting donations to benefit local charities including Family Promise . The free events are open to the public and will feature developmentally appropriate games and physical activities for all ages.

"Providing children with a solid foundation for good citizenship and strong social-emotional development is the heart of our Life Essentials® curriculum," said Maria Dontas, director of corporate social responsibility for Kiddie Academy. "This event gives children and parents an exciting way to combine the importance of physical fitness with giving back to the community."

Obstacle courses, races, hand-eye-coordination games like bowling, beanbag toss and more will create a fun-filled day of physical activity. Events may feature a "Character Corner" for children to participate in crafts that benefit the community like writing cards to service members or coloring pillowcases for hospital patients. Donations to each Academy's chosen charitable organization are appreciated, but not required to attend.

"Child development, in large part, focuses on physical activity," said Joy Turner, Kiddie Academy vice president of education. "When you give children the chance to run around and play interactive games, they grow in new ways."

According to a September 2022 survey conducted by Kiddie Academy through OnePoll, 80% of the 2,000 parent respondents think it's important that the companies they do business with give back to communities. Play Day for a Cause offers an uniquely structured, curriculum-based experience for children to play while learning about taking care of others in their neighborhoods.

Many franchise locations have chosen Kiddie Academy's national nonprofit partner, Family Promise , an organization designed to empower families experiencing homelessness, as the recipient of their donations.

Parents and families can locate a participating Academy and register to attend at https://kiddieacademy.com/academies/event/playday/ . For more information about Kiddie Academy, visit kiddieacademy.com .

