Life360 appoints Lauren Antonoff as Chief Operating Officer to drive growth and innovation in family safety and location services

SAN FRANCISCO, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Life360, the leading membership for safety and location services, has announced the appointment of Lauren Antonoff as its new Chief Operating Officer. Antonoff is a product and technology leader with a track record of driving growth through customer-focused value. She joins Life360 from GoDaddy, where she led efforts to empower entrepreneurs through software and services. Prior to that, Antonoff spent 18 years at Microsoft, where she was instrumental in building some of the company's most successful products and businesses. At Life360, Antonoff will report to CEO Chris Hulls, overseeing Marketing, Product, Devices, and Engineering teams.

"Lauren's experience leading successful product and technology teams and her commitment to customer value makes her the perfect fit for the Life360 team," said Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Life360 Chris Hulls. "We are excited to have her on board and look forward to her impact on our mission to bring families together and keep them safe."

Antonoff's impressive track record at Microsoft includes leading the effort to make SharePoint a tool that people love to use to get work done, as well as playing a key role in the success of Microsoft Office and Microsoft365, where her focus on customer needs and user experience helped make these products essential tools for businesses and consumers alike. While at Microsoft, she also founded the Step Up Program to increase the number of women in senior management roles.

"I'm delighted to step into a role dedicated to helping families protect and connect loved ones, pets, and the things they care about," said Antonoff. "I'm energized by the passion and talent that has grown the company to this point and eager to lean in to support the next wave of growth."

With Antonoff's leadership, Life360 is poised to continue providing its members with innovative safety and location services, including the recently acquired Tile technology that allows for the easy location of missing items.

About Life360 and Tile

As the world's leading membership for safety and location services, Life360 offers busy families peace of mind and freedom by connecting and protecting everyone and everything that matters most. Combined with Tile, a Life360 company and pioneer in finding technology, members can locate missing items and see that everything is where it should be at a glance. Life360 makes it possible for families to coordinate daily activities in real-time, keep track of kids, connect with friends, find pets and important items, give teens safe independence, assist in emergencies, and so much more. Visit Life360.com or Tile.com for more information on how Life360 brings families together and Tile ensures that missing items aren't lost.

