Orthopedic Care Partners Announces Affiliation with Advanced Pain Medical Center

Transaction Marks OCP's Sixteenth Practice Affiliation and Expands One of the Largest Orthopedic Platform Practices in the US

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Orthopedic Care Partners ( OCP ), a leading orthopedic practice management platform comprised of The Orthopaedic Institute , The Steadman Clinic , Motion Orthopaedics, Tucson Orthopaedic Institute and other top-tier affiliated practices, today announced a strategic practice affiliation with Advanced Pain Medical Center , a renowned pain management practice based in Gainesville, Florida.

Orthopedic Care Partners Logo (PRNewswire)

Established in 2014, Advanced Pain Medical Center has been dedicated to finding the root cause of patients' pain rather than simply treating symptoms. Serving the north central Florida region, the practice is led by founder Brent Stewart, MD, MBA. Its team of specialists focuses on providing personalized, comprehensive care for patients suffering from a wide range of pain-related conditions. The addition of Advanced Pain Medical Center expands OCP's national platform to include over 120 physicians.

"We are thrilled to announce our affiliation with Advanced Pain Medical Center, marking our sixteenth practice affiliation and extending our reach in Florida," stated Rich Gilbert, MD, CEO of OCP. "Dr. Stewart and his team of specialists bring a unique approach to pain management that complements our existing affiliates and aligns with our model of partnering with market-leading practices that offer exceptional, comprehensive care. We are excited to welcome them to our growing orthopedic platform."

Dr. Stewart commented, "Joining the OCP family enables us to leverage their expertise and resources to further enhance our mission of providing world-class pain management solutions to patients in the north central Florida area. We look forward to collaborating with Dr. Gilbert and the rest of the distinguished clinicians within Orthopedic Care Partners."

About Orthopedic Care Partners: Orthopedic Care Partners (OCP) is the leading partner for high-performing, quality, and patient-focused orthopedic surgery practices. OCP provides a full spectrum of services and enhanced resources to help its family of practices thrive and grow while fostering the unique identities that have made them so successful. To learn more, visit www.ocpmgmt.com .

