Ropes Wealth Advisors Joins Forces with Adviser Investments

Ropes & Gray Spins Off Wealth Management Business, Related Legal Practice

BOSTON, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ropes & Gray, the global law firm, announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary, Ropes Wealth Advisors will continue under the same leadership team and combine forces with Adviser Investments LLC, headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts

www.ropesgray.com . (PRNewsFoto/Ropes & Gray LLP) (PRNewswire)

Together, Adviser Investments and Ropes Wealth Advisors will manage nearly $15 billion in client assets and have more than 185 employees including wealth advisors, portfolio managers, fiduciary and financial planning specialists, and client service professionals.

Michelle Knight, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Economist of Ropes Wealth Advisors, said: "Adviser Investments shares our vision, values and commitment to delivering exceptional service to sophisticated individual and institutional clients. This excellent cultural and strategic match enables us to enrich our wealth management offerings. I look forward to all that we can achieve together with a combined team, enhanced technology, a shared commitment to employee development, and the deep resources to support industry-leading growth and a personalized service model."

All 40 employees of Ropes Wealth Advisors will work for the new firm, which will continue to operate in the Prudential Tower in Boston. Ropes Wealth Advisors will maintain close ties to Ropes & Gray as a preferred provider of wealth management services to clients and partners of the firm.

The co-leaders of the Private Client Group at Ropes & Gray, Brenda Diana and Martin Hall, will also join the Adviser Investments team, as Chief Fiduciary Officer and Managing Director, respectively. Both were instrumental in the establishment and growth of Ropes Wealth Advisors, working alongside Ms. Knight. Ms. Diana and Mr. Hall will also continue to provide legal services through a newly formed law firm specializing in domestic and international estate, tax and charitable planning, estate settlement, and fiduciary administration.

"Our clients will derive the benefits of our legal expertise and extensive experience and have access to a fully integrated and creative approach to the planning process with our colleagues at Ropes Wealth Advisors and Adviser Investments," said Ms. Diana and Mr. Hall.

The other partners in the Ropes & Gray Private Client Group, Marc Bloostein, Cameron Casey, Kimberly Cohen, Jennifer Ewing and Geoffrey Mason, will join the law firm Choate, Hall & Stewart LLP, effective June 3. They will continue to provide clients with sophisticated legal advice and fiduciary services.

"Our clients are our number-one priority, and we will work closely with the new combined wealth management firm, as well as with all of our departing lawyers, to ensure our clients receive the same high level of service," said Ropes & Gray chair Julie Jones. "Ropes & Gray is proud of its rich heritage serving as trust and estate lawyers to our clients for many generations. We are proud to help these talented teams spin off and pursue their independence at firms focused on wealth management."

About Ropes & Gray

Ropes & Gray is a preeminent global law firm with approximately 1,500 lawyers and legal professionals serving clients in major centers of business, finance, technology, and government. The firm has offices in Boston, Chicago, Dublin, Hong Kong, London, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seoul, Shanghai, Silicon Valley, Tokyo and Washington, D.C. and has consistently been recognized for its leading practices in many areas, including private equity, M&A, finance, asset management, real estate, tax, antitrust, life sciences, health care, intellectual property, litigation & enforcement, privacy & cybersecurity, and business restructuring.

About Ropes Wealth Advisors

Ropes Wealth Advisors was formed in 2013 as a wholly owned subsidiary of Ropes & Gray, LLP, and became a registered investment advisor (RIA) in 2014. It is an award-winning, fee-only firm with a mission to preserve and enhance the wealth and legacy of the families and institutions it serves. The firm prides itself on the core values of integrated perspective, uncompromising integrity, effective stewardship, generational continuity, sustainable investment results, communication and education. Ropes Wealth Advisors manages investments, provides financial planning services, implements gifts and estate plans, prepares tax returns, consults on philanthropic transfers, and provides trustee and other fiduciary services. The firm serves high-net-worth individuals and families as well as pension and profit-sharing plans, charitable organizations and businesses.

Website | LinkedIn | Twitter | Videos | Podcasts

To view our privacy policy, please click here.

Contact:

Tim Larimer

Chief of Marketing & Communications

Ropes & Gray LLP

212-596=9414

Tim.Larimer@ropesgray.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ropes & Gray