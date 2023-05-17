Creators Legal Launches Partnership with Hashtag Pay Me

Two of the Leading Creator Economy Companies Partner to Offer a Suite of Tools for Creators.

OAKLAND, Calif., May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Creators Legal, a leading provider of affordable legal solutions for content creators, has partnered with Hashtag Pay Me, an innovative platform that empowers creators with data and tools to secure more brand deals and maximize their earnings, to provide creators with legal support and data-driven tools for brand deals at special rates.

Creators Legal logo (PRNewswire)

Through this partnership, Creators Legal users will receive exclusive discounts on Hashtag Pay Me's creator-focused platform, which provides brand deal data, pricing insights for sponsored posts, and brand contact information.

Similarly, Hashtag Pay Me users will receive special rates on Creators Legal's affordable and ready-made legal solutions to help navigate the legal issues surrounding copyright and ownership of content with over 200 contracts for creators as well as a fully integrated Contract Management Platform.

"We're excited to partner with Hashtag Pay Me to provide creators with legal support and data-driven tools for brand deals at special rates," said Eric Farber, CEO of Creators Legal. "Aside from the tools and resources Hashtag provides, Cynthia and their team are innovative and fun to work with. Our mission is to give creators complete support, and this partnership will help us take that mission to the next level by providing special access to a platform that empowers creators with the information they need to negotiate brand deals like Hashtag Pay Me."

Hashtag Pay Me's platform is designed to make it easy for creators to discover brand contacts, price their sponsored posts accurately, and secure brand deals on their own terms. With a focus on the unique needs of content creators, Hashtag Pay Me provides a comprehensive solution to help creators earn more money and take control of their brand partnerships.

"We're thrilled to be partnering with Creators Legal to offer our users access to the best legal platform for creators and entrepreneurs," said Cynthia Ruff, Founder and CEO at Hashtag Pay Me. "Our platform is designed to help creators maximize their earnings and secure brand deals with confidence, and we're confident that this partnership will help content creators navigate the complex brand deal landscape with ease."

Creators Legal provides affordable and ready-made legal solutions to help creators protect their intellectual property and avoid any legal issues that may arise during the content creation process. This partnership between Creators Legal and Hashtag Pay Me offers a powerful combination of legal support and data-driven tools that will make the content creation and brand partnership process smoother and more lucrative for creators. Www.CreatorsLegal.com launched in 2021 and has since become the leading legal solutions platform for content creators.

To learn more about the partnership between Creators Legal and Hashtag Pay Me and to take advantage of the special discounts available, visit the Hashtag Pay Me and Creators Legal websites today.

About Creators Legal: Creators Legal is a legal services provider that offers affordable, ready-made solutions for content creators. Their mission is to make legal support accessible to creators so they can focus on what they do best – creating content.

For more information, visit www.CreatorsLegal.com.

About Hashtag Pay Me: Hashtag Pay Me is an innovative platform that empowers creators with data and tools to secure more brand deals and maximize their earnings. The platform provides brand deal data, pricing insights for sponsored posts, and brand contact information, helping creators take control of their brand partnerships.

For more information, visit www.hashtagpayme.com.

