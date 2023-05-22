Vaniam Group Appoints Robert L. Coleman as Company's Inaugural Chief Medical Officer

With three decades as a leading gynecologic oncologist, Dr. Coleman's appointment reinforces Vaniam Group's commitment to scientific excellence and advancing patient care.

CHICAGO, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vaniam Group today announced the appointment of Robert L. Coleman, MD, FACOG, FACS, as the company's inaugural Chief Medical Officer. One of the country's preeminent gynecologic oncologists over the past three decades, Dr. Coleman will drive medical excellence across the organization, expand the company's engagement with other healthcare providers and key opinion leaders, provide clinical guidance to client deliverables, and mentor teams and individuals throughout Vaniam Group. Serving as a key part of the Executive Committee, Dr. Coleman will report directly to Vaniam Group's CEO and founder, Deanna B. van Gestel.



"Dr. Coleman is one of the true giants in the field of oncology," said Ms. van Gestel. "His desire to improve clinical research is rivaled only by his passion for advancing patient care. His career as a leading research scientist and gynecologic oncologist has produced some of the most promising treatments available to patients today. As our Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Coleman will be an invaluable resource to our biopharma clients, and we are honored to have him join our team."

Dr. Coleman responded: "As the country's premier independent healthcare communications agency across oncology, virology, and rare disease, Vaniam Group has long established itself as meaningful connector between the medical and scientific communities. I am excited to join this high-science organization, and I look forward to helping biopharma innovators speed more effective therapies to market, ultimately improving the lives of the thousands of patients who are diagnosed each day with cancer and other serious diseases."

Immediately prior to joining Vaniam Group, Dr. Coleman was the the Chief Scientific Officer for US Oncology Research (USRI) and the Chief Medical Officer for Sarah Cannon Research Institute (SCRI), a joint venture research organization between USOR and SCRI. Previously, he also was a Professor at the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, serving as the Executive Director for Cancer Network Research and holding the Ann Rife Cox Chair in Gynecology. Prior to joining the M.D. Anderson faculty in 2004, he served as Vice-Chairman, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at the University of Texas, Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas. Dr. Coleman completed his Obstetrics & Gynecology residency at Northwestern University Medical Center and his fellowship at the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center.

Dr. Coleman has authored or coauthored more than 700 scientific publications, including 410 peer-reviewed articles, numerous book chapters, monographs, invited articles, and textbooks. In 2019, he received the 2019 APGO-CREOG award for Excellence in Teaching. He is a co-Director for GOG-Partners and serves on the Board of Directors for GOG-Foundation, Inc. He is the immediate Past-President of the International Gynecologic Cancer Society (IGCS).

About Vaniam Group

Vaniam Group is a people-first, purpose-driven, independent network of healthcare and scientific communications agencies committed to helping biopharmaceutical companies realize the full potential of their compounds across oncology, virology, and rare disease. Founded in 2007 as a virtual-by-design organization, Vaniam Group harnesses the talents and expertise of team members around the world. For more information, visit www.VaniamGroup.com

