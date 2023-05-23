ResiShares Releases T-RECS To Compare Real Estate Markets Across Time and Space - Continues to Favor Southeastern US

SAN FRANCISCO, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ResiShares, the systematic single family real estate investment platform, today announced the unveiling of T-RECS (Trended Real Estate Comparison Scores) on its website. T-RECS forecasts relative home price outperformance by comparing the current housing market in each of the top 200 largest metropolitan areas to their closest analogs from the past. Unlike falsely precise point forecasts of future home price appreciation, T-RECS isolates the fundamental drivers of growth in each housing market, while providing a level of explainability previously unavailable.

"While T-RECS cannot build a time machine to put you in San Francisco in 2011 or Denver in 2014, what it can do is tell you which markets today display the key, market-driving characteristics of those markets at those critical inflection points, so that you can construct your investment thesis accordingly," said Dan Glaser, CIO at ResiShares.

What can investors and agents expect to find from T-RECS? "Our models continue to favor fast-growing job centers in the southeastern US," per Michael Greene, the firm's CEO. "For instance, Tampa has been one of our favorite markets for some time, and it continues to exhibit the same demographic and economic momentum we saw in Miami in 2019, with a virtually identical housing stock. Like Miami, Tampa's coastal location also gives prices room to run as demand growth continues.

Dr. Alex Villacorta, Chief Data Officer continued, "As young households and cost-conscious companies continue to be priced out of an increasing number of desirable regions, housing demand is spilling over to other cultural centers with cheaper access. We see this trend continuing in the Southeast and even beginning to pull in the next tier of cities, such as in the southern Plains states. T-RECS brings this phenomenon into focus for investors big and small."

ResiShares' mission is to offer investors a diverse choice of exposures to the $30 trillion single family home market, with industry-leading transparency and precision. ResiShares has developed a proprietary research and acquisition platform to synthesize its founders' expertise in real estate, data science, and systematic securities investing. The firm has raised over $800 million of equity and debt from top-tier institutions and high net worth individuals to invest in the sector. For more information, visit www.resi-shares.com.

