18 Startups Recognized as Travel Tech Titans

This inaugural award, launched by VC firms F-Prime Capital and Eight Roads, highlights the most innovative and successful companies in the travel tech industry.

BOSTON and LONDON, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Travel Tech Titans Awards honors the game-changing startups and scale-ups that are redefining the future of travel and hospitality. A panel of judges including tech investors, industry executives, and experienced founders, selected 18 winners out of nearly 200 nominations.

Collectively, the nomination pool represents 21 countries with more than 12,000 employees; from bootstrapped to pre-IPO, they have raised $6.9 billion. 70% of the nominated companies are focused on infrastructure and data, addressing the longstanding issue of underinvestment in the travel sector.

"Global enthusiasm for travel post-pandemic has been a double-edged sword. While proving once again the resilience of the travel industry through major crises historically, it has also exposed many of the challenges that surfaced after years of delaying investment in technology and customer experience," said Gaurav Tuli, Partner at F-Prime Capital. "As investors in the travel tech category, we have seen the incredible innovation and impact startups can have and wanted to shine a spotlight on these disruptors."

"The travel and tourism sector presents a very meaningful part of our economies, more than 10% of the global GDP before the pandemic. It's been a relief to see the recovery of the sector post covid with full occupancy rates in hotels and airports. However, this industry is now facing new challenges that are equally worrying: staff shortages, transition to carbon neutral, GenZ ways of purchasing travel, big tech trying to enter the travel distribution game. We believe startups are uniquely able to help solve these challenges," said Lucile Cornet, Partner at Eight Roads.

Together, the 18 Travel Tech Titans represent the full spectrum of the travel tech industry, from back-end infrastructure and industry tools to tours, accommodation, and transportation.

Early Stage Winners (0-$10M in funding)

Mid Stage Winners ($10-$50M in funding)

Late Stage Winners ($50M+ in funding)

The judges bring a global and diverse set of experiences: they are executives at travel enterprise giants, entrepreneurs and experienced investors in the travel tech sector. With their expertise, this list helps shine a light on the great work being done in travel tech and identify the future pillars of this industry. Judges include:

Nominations were provided by the judges and the general public. Each judge then distributed five votes among startups in each stage; judges were limited in their ability to vote for companies in their own portfolios.

About Travel Tech Titans

The Travel Tech Titans award recognizes game-changing disruptors in the travel tech industry. Winners are selected by a panel of judges — including leading investors, industry executives, and founders — who review nominations to select the startups and scale-ups who will form the future pillars of the travel tech industry. The Travel Tech Titans are divided into three stages based on the amount of funding raised: Early (0-$10M in funding), Mid ($10-$50M), and Late ($50M+). Travel Tech Titans is organized by F-Prime Capital and Eight Roads Ventures. For more information, visit www.traveltechtitans.com

About F-Prime Capital

F-Prime Capital is a global venture capital firm investing in technology and healthcare. For over 50 years, we have had the privilege of partnering with great entrepreneurs building groundbreaking companies. In technology, we focus on enterprise software, fintech and frontier tech. F-Prime Capital manages $4.5 billion of assets. Travel and hospitality tech investments include: Toast, OTA Insight, Avantstay, Canary Technologies, ConnexPay. For more information, please visit fprimecapital.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

About Eight Roads Ventures

Eight Roads Ventures is a global venture capital firm managing $11 billion of assets across offices in the UK, China, India, Japan, and the US. We back and partner with scale-up entrepreneurs across consumer, SaaS, fintech and healthtech sectors. Our 50-year history of investing includes partnerships with over 300 companies globally. Travel and hospitality tech investments include Amenitiz, Fever, OTA Insight. For more information, visit www.eightroads.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

