WCG Unveils Results from 2023 Global Site Relationship Benchmark Survey Report

The industry's premier benchmark survey provides timely insights into clinical trial sites' relationships with sponsors and CROs post-pandemic.

PRINCETON, N.J., May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WCG, one of the world's leading providers of solutions that measurably improve the quality and efficiency of clinical research, released key results from the 2023 CenterWatch Global Site Relationship Benchmark Survey Report. The results show how more than 3,600 representatives from clinical trial sites around the world rate their sponsor and clinical research organization (CRO) relationships as the industry is adjusting to a post-pandemic world.

(PRNewsfoto/WIRB-Copernicus Group) (PRNewswire)

"As the industry evolves with new clinical trial approaches post-COVID, sites continue to struggle with staffing shortages, recruitment and enrollment challenges, trial complexity, and issues related to starting sites up as quickly and efficiently as possible," explains Christine Albano, general manager, WCG Benchmarking & Analytics. "This report enables sites to share their perspectives on what's working and what's not – all in the spirit of improving the site/sponsor relationship and helping make sites more successful."

New to the report this year is the ability for sponsors to evaluate how the CRO that acts on their behalf impacts their site ratings.

"Sites around the globe look to WCG for trusted guidance on the industry, and this biennial report connects sites, sponsors, and CROs to assess areas for optimization," adds Terri Moench, president, WCG Clinical Research Solutions. "Strong site, sponsor, and CRO relationships are the foundation on which efficient and effective clinical trials are built, and it's important to highlight behaviors and approaches that are strengthening partnerships, as well as identifying those that merit improvement."

Site respondents were asked to rank the overall reputation of 77 sponsors and 34 CROs and rate the relative importance of performance related attributes. They were then requested to identify the organizations they had worked with most during the past two years and rate the performance of those organizations against the attributes.

Both sponsors and CROs received the highest performance scores for the quality of their communication with site staff and their responsiveness to site inquiries, as well as for being professional, organized, and knowledgeable. Areas of improvement based on site recommendations included feedback from sites and study participants/participant groups in protocol design and support for initiatives to help sites build stronger relationships with study volunteers. Recommendations for improvement for CROs included greater efficiency in contract and budget negotiation and receiving ongoing feedback from sites. Sites also recommended more flexibility among both sponsors and CROs to modify budgets.

WCG CenterWatch included many of the same performance attributes in its 2017, 2019, and 2021 surveys so that longitudinal comparisons can be made between those results, and trends evaluated. An in-depth general report, which includes the 2023 sponsor and CRO rankings, is available at https://www.centerwatch.com/products/category/1061-benchmark-reports.

About WCG CenterWatch

Since 1994, CenterWatch has been the recognized global publishing leader in providing clinical trials information to a broad and influential spectrum of clinical research professionals ranging from top sponsors and CROs to research sites and niche providers, as well as an engaged population of patients interested in clinical research and volunteering. CenterWatch joined the WCG family of companies in June 2016. For more information, visit www.centerwatch.com.

About WCG

WCG is a global leader of solutions that measurably improve and accelerate clinical research. Biopharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations (CROs), and institutions partner with us for our unmatched expertise, data intelligence, and purpose-built technology to make informed decisions and optimize study outcomes, while maintaining the highest standards of human participant protection. WCG raises the bar by pioneering new concepts, reimagining processes, fostering compliance and safety, and empowering those who perform clinical trials to accelerate the delivery of medical therapies and devices that improve lives. For more information, please visit wcgirb.com, wcgclinical.com or follow us on Twitter @WCGClinical or LinkedIn.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE WCG