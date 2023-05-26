StubHub's 2023 Summer Tour Preview: Taylor Swift and Beyoncé Steal the Spotlight with Record Demand

Demand for Country Artists Has Nearly Tripled Since Last Summer with Current Chart Topper Morgan Wallen and Legend George Strait Leading Country Sales

NEW YORK, May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- StubHub, the marketplace with the world's largest selection of live events, released its summer tour preview, uncovering insights on the summer's hottest acts, festivals and trends around the globe, as we head into Memorial Day weekend. The top acts this summer are performing in 16 different countries and attracting fans from over 150 countries and territories.

Key highlights include:

Female powerhouses dominate: Taylor Swift and Beyoncé are the most in-demand acts of the summer, while P!NK makes the list for the first time; the three female artists in the top 10 are outselling the men by 50%.

Country thrives: Summer demand for the top 10 country artists has nearly tripled compared to the top 10 country artists last summer. Morgan Wallen , at #3, outsells all top 10 country artists last summer, combined.

Y2K trend makes its way into music: 90s and 2000s bands Blink-182, Matchbox Twenty, Dave Matthews Band and Coldplay are among the top group acts with the most tickets sold on StubHub. Coldplay leads as the number one group act this summer in selling the most tickets, outselling #2 Dead & Company by 30%.

"This summer will be a record-breaking one for live music, largely due to the buzz surrounding the return of Taylor Swift and Beyoncé, who are both seeing a remarkable increase in global demand on StubHub, compared to their previous stadium tours in 2018," said Adam Budelli, spokesperson for StubHub. "While Taylor is making headlines with unprecedented demand, the genre taking center stage this summer is country. We are seeing triple the demand for the top 10 country artists on StubHub, compared to the same time last year."

StubHub's Top In-Demand Global Artists of Summer 2023 - by total sales

*Based on cumulative global ticket sales on StubHub North America and viagogo as of May 26, 2023 for events taking place from Memorial Day (May 29th) through Labor Day (September 4th) 2023.

Top 10 Group Acts - by Number of Tickets Sold

*Based on number of cumulative tickets sold, globally, on StubHub North America and viagogo as of May 26, 2023 for events taking place from Memorial Day (May 29th) through Labor Day (September 4th) 2023.

Top Global Festivals

*Based on global cumulative ticket sales on StubHub North America and viagogo as of May 26, 2023 for events taking place from Memorial Day (May 29th) through Labor Day (September 4th) 2023.

