Boeing, Air Tanzania Celebrate First 767 Freighter Delivery to Africa

DAR ES SALAAM, Tanzania, June 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing [NYSE: BA] and Air Tanzania are celebrating the delivery of the airline's first 767-300 Freighter. The airplane arrived today at the airline's hub in Dar es Salaam and will provide the operator with dedicated air freight capacity to serve the country's growing cargo market. The delivery also marks the first direct 767 Freighter delivery from Boeing to an African carrier.

"We are thrilled to welcome the 767-300 Boeing Freighter to our fleet. The 767 will cater to the growing cargo demand which was previously carried by passenger airplanes," said Eng. Ladislaus Matindi, Air Tanzania managing director. "The 767 will enable Air Tanzania to support a journey towards a more sustainable future and time critical cargo schedules across Africa and beyond. We are looking forward to expanding our imports and exports industry that require timely delivery. The arrival of the airplane will open opportunities for global businesses to transport commercial cargo goods to various parts of the world, which will boost national economic growth."

The 767-300 Freighter's excellent fuel efficiency, operational flexibility and low noise levels will enable Air Tanzania to support time-critical cargo schedules across Africa and beyond. Capable of flying 3,255 nautical miles with a revenue payload of more than 52 tonnes, the 767-300 Freighter is the ideal airplane for growing e-commerce and express cargo markets. This is Air Tanzania's first dedicated freighter as the country looks to expand imports and exports of perishable goods, pharmaceuticals and other products that require timely delivery.

"The 767 Freighter will enable Air Tanzania to significantly grow its existing operations with greater efficiency and flexibility across its network," said Anbessie Yitbarek, vice president, Africa Sales and Marketing, Boeing Commercial Airplanes. "Air Tanzania's cargo customers now have far more options as the airline boosts freight connectivity between Africa, Europe, the Middle East and Asia."

Air Tanzania currently operates commercial service across Africa and to destinations in Asia with a fleet that includes two 787-8 Dreamliners. The airline also has orders for an additional 787-8 and two 737 MAX jets.

As a leading global aerospace company, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. As a top U.S. exporter, the company leverages the talents of a global supplier base to advance economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing's diverse team is committed to innovating for the future, leading with sustainability, and cultivating a culture based on the company's core values of safety, quality and integrity. Join our team and find your purpose at boeing.com/careers .

