Ara Partners Hires Kaitlin Fronczek as Director of Investor Relations

Veteran Professional Bolsters Growing Firm's IR Function

HOUSTON and LONDON, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ara Partners ("Ara"), a private equity firm that specializes in industrial decarbonization investments, today announced that Kaitlin Fronczek has joined the firm as its Director of Investor Relations, based in London. Ms. Fronczek has over fifteen years of experience in private equity investor relations. She joins Ara from Apax Partners where she most recently served as Vice President responsible for capital raising and relationship management.

In this leadership role, Ms. Fronczek will focus on building and maintaining relationships with Ara's existing base of institutional investors, as well as global investor outreach.

"We feel incredibly fortunate to be able to bring someone of Kaitlin's stature to our growing team," said Troy Thacker, a Managing Partner at Ara. "We look forward to working closely with Kaitlin to strengthen and grow our investor outreach and support our valued partnerships."

"The investor relations function is a key focus for Ara as we continue to build the franchise globally," said Charles Cherington, a Managing Partner at Ara. "Kaitlin is the exact right person to lead our IR efforts and deliver the resources of the entire firm to our investors."

"The opportunity to join Ara and play a key role in supporting the firm's investors is tremendously exciting," said Ms. Fronczek. "Over the past several years, Ara has built a truly differentiated investment franchise, based on its singular focus on industrial decarbonization. I'm proud to be joining the talented and dedicated team Ara has pulled together with the shared goal of making positive and immediate impact to some of the most challenging drivers of climate change."

Ms. Fronczek spent nearly thirteen years at Apax in both New York and London where she gained experience across all aspects of institutional investor relations with her primary focus being fundraising. Previously, Ms. Fronczek also served in investor relations functions at Tailwind Capital and Lionhart.

About Ara Partners

Ara Partners is a private equity firm focused on industrial decarbonization investments. Ara Partners invests in the industrial and manufacturing, chemicals and materials, energy efficiency and green fuels, and food and agriculture sectors, seeking to create companies with significant decarbonization impact. It operates from offices in Houston, Boston and Dublin, Ireland. Ara Partners closed its second fund with approximately $1.1 billion in capital commitments in September 2021. For more information about Ara Partners, please visit www.arapartners.com.

Contacts

Mark Semer / Alex Jeffrey

Gasthalter & Co.

arapartners@gasthalter.com

(212) 257-4170

View original content:

SOURCE Ara Partners