"Translators" New York Premiere during Tribeca Festival, Tells the Story of Young Interpreters Helping Their Families Navigate and Survive Life in the U.S.

The powerful short film, directed by Emmy-Award Winner Rudy Valdez in partnership with U.S. Bank, sheds light on a vital, but often overlooked, role bilingual children play in their families.

MINNEAPOLIS, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- It is nearly impossible to navigate everyday life in America without being able to speak English, especially when it comes to crucial matters like healthcare and finances, and daily tasks like grocery shopping or reading mail. Many first-generation Latinos are dependent on the youngest members of their family to communicate in English. Of adult first-generation Latinos, 23% say they can carry on a conversation in English very well. That number increases with each following generation, leaving the crucial task of translating in the hands of the youngest members of families.1

"Translators," will screen during the Tribeca Festival on June 13, after the film made its worldwide debut at the Los Angeles Latino International Film Festival. The documentary short film delivers an emotional, first-person look at the lives of three of these immigrant families and the important role that young translators play in everyday lives of older generations.

Directed by Emmy-award winning filmmaker Rudy Valdez, the documentary short film follows the stories of three immigrant children (Densel – 11, Hayre - 13 and Virginia - 16) who are responsible for handling complex adult conversations and helping to make decisions beyond their years. The impactful film highlights the need to provide resources to Hispanic and Latino communities to eliminate barriers for non-English speaking adults and provide support in closing language and opportunity gaps.

"It was incredibly important to share this story with audiences as it is a topic close to my heart and something I've seen firsthand," said film director Rudy Valdez. "I hope viewers gain a deeper understanding and empathy toward the challenges faced by immigrant families, especially their children, through this film."

"Translators" is produced by Park Pictures in partnership with U.S. Bank, as part of the U.S. Bank Access Commitment™ , the bank's long-term approach to help close the racial wealth gap which includes making banking more accessible to everyone through new digital tools, resources and community engagement. Recently, U.S. Bank launched Asistente Inteligente , the first Spanish language virtual banking assistant digital experience in the United States, enabling Spanish-speaking customers to bank however, whenever, and wherever is best for them.

"With over 41 million Spanish-speaking people in this country, we were inspired to look deeper into the experiences of customers to understand and connect with them and were very moved by this experience shared by so many families," said U.S. Bank Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Diversity Officer, Greg Cunningham. "Through the work of Access Commitment, we are focused on wealth building and part of that for the Hispanic community is access – access to capital, resources, and opportunity. We know that language is access. It lets the community know that we see you and understand what's important to you. Through this documentary, we hope to connect with and bring more visibility and access to families across the country who are going through the same experience."

The powerful film will be introduced during the Tribeca Festival by Grammy Award winning singer and actress Leslie Grace, who signed on to the project as Documentary Ambassador.

"Growing up first generation Dominican American in New York and Florida, I was a young translator for elders in my family, so I am proud to be a part of this project," said Grace. "Creating such a grounded documentary like 'Translators' as Rudy Valdez has done is so important because it allows organizations like U.S. Bank to generate awareness around the shared experience of these 11 million translators across the nation. Additionally, it opens the door for other companies and organizations to develop tools and resources that will help alleviate the burden of the younger generation as they assimilate along with their families."

For the trailer and more information on "Translators" and how to view the film following its premiere, please visit www.TranslatorsFilm.com.

1 According to Pew Research Center

About U.S. Bank

U.S. Bancorp, with approximately 77,000 employees and $682 billion in assets as of March 31, 2023, is the parent company of U.S. Bank National Association. The Minneapolis-based company serves millions of customers locally, nationally and globally through a diversified mix of businesses: Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; Corporate & Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Investment Services. Union Bank, consisting primarily of retail banking branches on the West Coast, joined U.S. Bancorp in 2022. U.S. Bancorp has been recognized for its approach to digital innovation, social responsibility, and customer service, including being named one of the 2023 World's Most Ethical Companies. Learn more at usbank.com/about .

About Park Pictures

Park Pictures was founded in 1998 by Executive Producer Jacqueline Kelman Bisbee and renowned filmmaker/ cinematographer Lance Acord. Park has produced award-winning work for clients such as Apple, Nike, Google, Adidas, GE, Verizon, Nissan, and Volkswagen for over 20 years. Over the years, Park has produced features and documentaries, with over ten chosen as Official Selection at Sundance. Park has won multiple Emmy Awards for short and long-form film projects, an Academy Award in 2011, and took home the Palme d'Or at the 2019 Cannes Lions for best-performing production company of the year.

