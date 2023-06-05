Trina Solar accelerates net-zero practices to help build a sustainable planet

CHANGZHOU, China, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- World Environment Day turns 50 on June 5, 2023. Trina Solar, a leading global PV and smart energy total solution provider inspired by the Kyoto Protocol since its inception, has been promoting sustainability through renewable energy for the past 25 years, while pursuing its mission to make solar energy accessible to all.

Trina Solar aims to use 100% renewable energy in global manufacturing and operations by 2030 in order to contribute to the Paris Agreement's climate objectives. The company has expanded its sustainability efforts by implementing a variety of net-zero practices, including: net-zero operations, a net-zero value chain, and net-zero products.

Net-zero operations to uphold its green commitment

Trina Solar has employed a variety of carbon neutrality measures in order to meet its 2030 objective. Included in the plan are improvements to energy efficiency, net-zero industrial parks and factories, waste reduction, reuse, and recycling (3Rs), use of renewable energy, digital management of energy and carbon emissions, and development and implementation of carbon reduction technology.

Trina Solar insists on incorporating environmental responsibility into every aspect of its operations. The company has instituted a thorough and effective ISO14001 environmental management system at all of its global plants, taking into consideration the preservation of the local ecosystem and biodiversity from the time it selects sites for its manufacturing facilities. Through an array of environmental management systems and processes, the environmental impact of the organization's products, activities, and services is effectively minimized.

In April 2023, Trina Solar's Yiwu plant became the first in the PV industry to be officially certified as a Zero Carbon Factory. In addition to reflecting the company's carbon reduction practices in technology, products, equipment, and process management over the past quarter century, this demonstrates Trina Solar's strong commitment to sustainable development.

Trina Solar's green operations also involve the sustainable use of natural resources, the responsible emission and recycling of waste gas, wastewater, and solid waste, and the substantial reduction of electricity consumption, water consumption, and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. Trina Solar's GHG emissions per unit of production for cell and module products decreased by 50.81% and 61.88%, respectively, in 2022, compared with those in 2020, attaining or exceeding its carbon emission reduction objectives early.

20% lower carbon footprint, a net-zero value chain co-created with partners

Trina Solar not only implements its own sustainable development principles, but also endeavors to convey its vision and goals to its global associates. By incorporating sustainability into all procurement and research processes, the organization is committed to working with global partners to promote a net-zero value chain and establish a green ecosystem.

Together with its partners, Trina Solar has split the carbon footprints of its modules and developed low-carbon silicon materials. Trina Solar's 150 micron and 130 micron wafers have a 20% lower carbon footprint than conventional wafers, thanks to the company's technical efforts to reduce wafer thickness. As a result of its exceptional performance in the green supply chain field, Trina Solar was designated a "National Green Supply Chain Management Enterprise" by the Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) in February 2023, when the 2022 Green Manufacturing List was released.

To become a globally competitive and innovative leader in value-added supply chain services, Trina Solar will continue to foster cross-sector collaboration and implement a green supply chain to drive the transformation and upgrading of upstream and downstream entities.

Contributing to a sustainable future through net-zero products

The path to carbon neutrality is guided by green technology. Trina Solar is creating a green, net-zero energy future with its customers via its superior technology platforms and innovative, ultra-high power products.

In 2022, Trina Solar's Vertex modules were awarded a Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) Certificate by TÜV Rheinland for their low-carbon management capabilities throughout their entire life cycle. Later that same year, TÜV Rheinland again awarded the company's Vertex modules with a Carbon Footprint Certificate in recognition of the products' industry-leading performance in reducing carbon footprints.

Trina Solar is also one of the first companies in the industry to initiate the Environmental Product Declaration (EPD) and carbon footprint certification procedures for n-type modules.

From implementing net-zero operations to developing a net-zero value chain to manufacturing net-zero products, Trina Solar is committed to reducing carbon emissions for the benefit of society at every step of the way. Moving forward, Trina Solar will continue to work with all stakeholders to protect the biosphere, support global decarbonization initiatives, and make solar energy available to people everywhere.

View original content:

SOURCE Trina Solar Co., Ltd