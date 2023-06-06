C2C GLOBAL, THE LARGEST ONLINE GOOGLE CLOUD COMMUNITY, ADDS FOUR SERVICE PROVIDERS TO ITS PARTNER ROSTER

Publicis Sapient, Rackspace, Lytics, and Devoteam Partner With C2C Global to Engage with Google Cloud Customers

CHICAGO, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- C2C Global, the largest worldwide community of Google Cloud users, announced today that it has entered new partnerships with four leading technology companies: digital business transformation company Publicis Sapient, Google Cloud Platform managed services provider Rackspace, customer data platform Lytics, and Google Cloud Managed Services provider Devoteam.

"The C2C community is continually evolving, and by adding these new strategic partners we are able to provide even more ways in which Google Cloud users can boost connectivity and access best-in-class ways to harness the power of the cloud," said C2C President Josh Berman. "These four partners represent some of the most innovative companies working within the cloud today and we look forward to working closely with them to benefit the thousands of members of the C2C community."

While each of the four new partners have different remits and specialties, they all recognize the C2C community as the most sought after space for Google Cloud customers to find connections, generate leads, and expand their relationships with customers and Googlers. Each company will be able to immerse themselves in the C2C community to help increase their brand visibility and highlight their messaging and successful customer stories through a host of ways, including event participation, hosting, and sponsorships, content creation, and thought leadership opportunities.

About the new C2C Partners

Publicis Sapient

Publicis Sapient is a digital business transformation company. We partner with global organizations to help them create and sustain competitive advantage in an increasingly digital world. We operate through our expert SPEED capabilities: Strategy, Product, Experience, Engineering, and Data & AI, which, combined with our culture of curiosity and deep industry knowledge, enables us to deliver meaningful impact to our clients' businesses through reimagining the products and experiences their customers truly value. Our agile, data-driven approach equips our clients' businesses for change, making digital the core of how they think and what they do. Publicis Sapient is the digital business transformation hub of Publicis Groupe, with more than 20,000 people and over 50 offices worldwide. For more information, visit publicissapient.com .

Rackspace

As Google's first managed services partner for Google Cloud Platform (GCP), Rackspace Technology helps organizations of all sizes plan, architect and operate projects at scale by leveraging its 400+ GCP-certified experts. Whether you're already a Google customer or simply getting started in the public cloud, Rackspace Technology can help you accelerate innovation and cost savings within your organization by taking over the intensive day-to-day operations of your cloud. Rackspace Technology manages and optimizes the performance of your applications in the cloud so that you can focus internal IT resources on achieving your core business objectives.

Lytics

Lytics is the premier customer data platform for Google Cloud customers and the only 100% Google Cloud-native CDP.

Lytics CDP offers a composable and modern architecture that fits with and accelerates your cloud data strategy. Integrated with existing cloud data warehouses, Lytics helps companies build a unified first-party data foundation, resolving identities to construct and maintain comprehensive profiles that are compliant, extensible and accessible. Lytics connects to a robust ecosystem for third-party enrichment and activation using reverse ETL, generative AI, and the most comprehensive set of real-time connections into DSPs and action systems in the industry.

Lytics unique approach enables brands to work without silos from a reliable source of truth, reimagining how they leverage their own customer data to increase customer engagement and boost ROI, empowering business users with the insights and tools they need to drive action while enabling compliance with global consumer data residency and privacy regulations.

Devoteam

Devoteam G Cloud is a Google Cloud Premier Partner for over a decade and a Google Cloud Managed Services Provider. Our team of 500+ Google experts with 8 Google Cloud Specialisations helped hundreds of organizations grow with Google Cloud, and moved over 1 million users to Google Workspace. In 2022 Devoteam was named Google Cloud Reseller Partner of the Year (EMEA) for the third time in a row.

About C2C

At C2C Global, our mission is to bring together people from every corner of the Google Cloud universe to connect, learn, and shape the future of the cloud. We provide a place for Google Cloud users to start collaborating in real-time with other cloud-minded, future-focused peers from across the globe. Our community members can tap into insights from leading experts in the field and learn from each other on the topics that matter most to them through articles, webinars and in-person events.

