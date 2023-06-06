FleetPride Expands Service Portfolio with Acquisition of RPM Truck Repair

IRVING, Texas, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FleetPride, Inc., the nation's largest distributor of truck and trailer parts and service provider in the independent heavy duty aftermarket, announced today that it has acquired the assets of RPM Truck Repair, a prominent provider of comprehensive truck and repair services with locations in Effingham and Mount Vernon, Illinois.

This strategic move enhances FleetPride's service capabilities and solidifies its commitment to delivering solutions to the heavy duty industry. The acquisition of RPM Truck Repair further extends FleetPride's growing national footprint of parts and service capabilities. With RPM Truck Repair's expertise in truck maintenance and repair, FleetPride is uniquely positioned to support fleet customers in central and southern Illinois.

"We are thrilled to welcome RPM Truck Repair into the FleetPride family," said Mike Harris, FleetPride president of parts and service. "This acquisition aligns perfectly with our long-term growth strategy and enables us to continue building a one-stop solution for our commercial heavy duty customers. With our extensive onboarding and integration process, RPM Truck Repair is fully integrated day-one which gives our customers and new team members immediate access to our national network of parts and service for faster turnaround times. Our new technicians will also be supported with advanced on-line courses and in-person training classes through FleetPride Tech University. Together with the RPM Truck Repair team, we are well-equipped to serve the evolving demands of the industry."

"The integration of RPM Truck Repair into FleetPride will strengthen our ability to deliver unparalleled service and support to our customers," said RPM Truck Repair co-owner Shawn Fitzjarrald.

"We are excited about the opportunities this acquisition brings and are confident that, together with FleetPride, we will create even greater value for our customers," said RPM Truck Repair co-owner Donna Fitzjarrald.

RPM Truck Repair has built a solid reputation for its quality workmanship, reliability and commitment to customer satisfaction. With this acquisition, FleetPride furthers its commitment to being a trusted partner for fleet operators nationwide. The combined entity will leverage its expanded capabilities to offer a broad assortment of products and services, and e-commerce solutions to customers across the country.

