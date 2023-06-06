Jennifer Aniston Joins Leading Functional Fitness Brand, Pvolve

Pvolve Member, Aniston Will Advise on Company's Marketing, Product, and Programming Strategies to Help Supercharge Growth

NEW YORK, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pvolve, an omni-channel functional fitness company, today announced a new partnership with world-renowned actress, producer and director, Jennifer Aniston. As a fan and member of Pvolve, Aniston is now joining the rapidly growing fitness brand to help lead the company into its next chapter. She will be focused on key areas of the business such as product development, marketing, and programming strategy, while also starring in future ad campaigns to bring more awareness to the emerging brand.

Aniston's love for Pvolve began when she was introduced to the innovative method in 2021. "In 2021 I had a really bad back injury, and I don't feel like myself when I'm not able to work out," says Aniston. "I have a friend who had already been doing Pvolve and not only did I notice her complete transformation – physically and in her energy level – but she also explained that Pvolve's functional fitness method respects where your body is at and allows you to work around your current limitations, so you don't have to sit on the bench and wait for full recovery. I ordered the equipment and started streaming the workouts at home and instantly fell in love with the program and its results. Then, once I was back to full strength, I saw how broad the range of workout options are, and I was hooked. It's completely different from anything I'd tried before and that's what made me want to get involved with the company."

Pvolve pairs functional movement with resistance-based equipment to sculpt, strengthen and restore the body. Because the method integrates all ranges of motion – side-to-side, front-to-back, and rotational – it activates major and surrounding muscle groups to enhance the physique, while improving strength, mobility, and stability.

"I was blown away when I found out that Jennifer Aniston was a secret streamer and doing the workouts at home," says Rachel Katzman, Founder of Pvolve. "The fact that someone so advanced in her fitness journey and with access to a world of options, fell in love with the Method after experiencing its benefits, is a dream come true."

Pvolve was born out of Rachel Katzman's own personal search for a fitness approach that would respect the body's holistic needs – a method that makes you look and feel great, all at the same time. As a fitness enthusiast with scoliosis, Katzman wanted a workout that would challenge her and give her the aesthetic results, but without aggravating her body's sensitivities.

Over the last year, in addition to streaming classes from her home, Aniston has added in-person training with Pvolve Director of Training and Head Trainer, Dani Coleman.

During their sessions, Dani incorporates Pvolve's patented equipment, like the P.ball, P.band and P.3 Trainer along with additional Aniston favorites like the Precision Mat, ankle bands and gliders. Pvolve members can take classes with Aniston's Pvolve trainer online and in the LA studio, as well as check out her favorite on-demand workouts on Pvolve.com via a collection called "Jen's Picks."

To get started with the Pvolve Method, consumers can purchase the brand's Signature Bundle which includes three pieces of equipment and one month of free streaming. Those looking to go all-in on the complete Pvolve experience can buy the Total Transformation Bundle which features 13 pieces of strength training and restorative equipment and unlocks one year of free streaming. Both bundles are available at www.pvolve.com and come with a complimentary one-on-one trainer consultation, plus a 30-day home trial which allows you to return the items hassle free if you don't love them.

"I especially love movements that work my core and arms, and the P.band, P.ball and gliders are really great for that, plus they're easy to pack when I travel," adds Aniston. "I also use the Precision Mat because it visually helps guide you through the movements."

Among the many things that make Pvolve distinctive in addition to the movements and equipment, is its Clinical Advisory Board comprised of medical doctors and experts in women's health, kinesiology, biomechanics, physical therapy, and other disciplines. Along with the advisory board, Pvolve is actively engaged in clinical studies that help validate the efficacy of the workouts and to deliver insights used to continually improve upon the Method. The Clinical Advisory Board is also tapped to help Pvolve develop content that supports women throughout various life stages such as pre-and-post natal and menopause.

Pvolve members have the benefit of convenience and flexibility when it comes to working out. With more than 1,000 classes on its streaming platform, along with two-way, live virtual studio classes, Pvolve is always available at your fingertips. In addition to digital programming, Pvolve also has physical studio locations, including franchises, in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles and San Diego, with more franchise studios opening across the US and Canada in 2023.

Visit pvolve.com to learn about Jennifer Aniston's favorite classes and equipment and sign-up to get a complimentary one-on-one trainer consultation to support your fitness goals. You can also find Pvolve on Instagram.

Pvolve, or Personal Evolution, is an innovative fitness company that pairs functional movement with resistance-based equipment to sculpt, tone, strengthen and restore the body while also enhancing mobility, and stability. Rooted in expertise and guided by its Clinical Advisory Board, Pvolve uses low-impact movement and patented equipment to deliver a signature Method that helps you break a sweat, but not your body. Through its hybrid fitness model, Pvolve can be experienced via a streaming membership which offers live and on-demand classes on Pvolve.com and on the Pvolve App, and via physical studio locations available in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and San Diego, with more franchises opening soon. For more information, please visit www.pvolve.com, www.pvolvefranchise.com and @pvolve on Instagram.

