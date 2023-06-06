Sip, Savour, Stay: Le Méridien Hotels & Resorts Celebrates the Return of its Signature Au Soleil Programme with the Debut of a New Rosé Sorbet Created in Collaboration with Chef Meredith Hayden of Wishbone Kitchen

Available at more than 30 of the European-born brand's global properties beginning this month, guests are invited to savour the good life with the Whispering Angel-inspired treat

BETHESDA, Md., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Born in the golden era of travel, Le Méridien Hotels & Resorts is inviting travellers to embrace an endless summer mindset through its signature Au Soleil programme and the launch of its first-ever rosé sorbet. Inspired by Whispering Angel rosè, the exclusive treat is available beginning this month at more than 30 Le Méridien properties across the globe from downtown darlings such as Le Méridien Salt Lake City Downtown and Le Méridien Melbourne to beachside getaways including Le Méridien Barcelona and Le Méridien Lav, Split, and more.

Le Méridien has teamed up with social media's favorite chef and tastemaker – Meredith Hayden – to bring to life a Rosé infused sorbet as a nod to the brand's quintessential invitation for travellers to chase the endless summer and create lasting memories complete with lazy, rosé-filled afternoons. Jetsetting to the heart of Provence where the Whispering Angel vineyards reside, Meredith and Le Méridien team took inspiration from the over 175 acres of planted vines as well as from the flavours of the Mediterranean Coast where Le Meridien Monaco is situated to ultimately create the perfect alchemy of summer's most refreshing treats: rosé and sorbet. Best enjoyed in the sun, especially at golden hour, the iconic pairing's light & refreshing flavours make for the perfect libation on a sun-soaked day.

Inspired by the preciousness of caviar ice baths and the cocktail sidecar, this perfect scoop-and-sip combo is served in a custom-designed Sorbet Sidecar. The glass cone, reflective of a classic ice cream cone, holds the sorbet scoop and sits atop a stemless wine glass filled with rosé. The glassware duo is presented on a sunshine-colored tray, with an Au Soleil wooden cradle designed to hold the cone while sipping the rosé.

"To embody Le Méridien's summer celebration, we looked to France, the birthplace of the brand, which naturally drew us to rosé wine. Nothing says summer like a chilled glass of rosé," said recipe collaborator Meredith Hayden. "Le Méridien team and I visited Provence, the birthplace of rosé, as well as Chateau d'Esclans, home of the globally renowned rosé label, Whispering Angel. Afterwards, we traveled across the Mediterranean coast to Le Méridien Monaco where the hotel's Executive Chef introduced us to the beauty of the local strawberries grown just a few miles from the property. Together, we brought to life a reimagined version of a classic pairing, strawberries, and rosé, in a rosé infused strawberry sorbet."

Driven by the success of the Au Soleil programme, this sorbet debut is part of the brand's year-round signature Le Scoop offering. With plans to roll out a global Rosé programme in January 2024, the debut of Le Méridien's rosé sorbet this summer will set the tone for guests to continue indulging their rosé palate any time of the year.

"Leaning into its storied heritage and the distinctly European spirit of savouring the good life, Le Méridien celebrates summer "au soleil", or "under the sun", encouraging travellers to slow down and enjoy the moment wherever their pin drops," said Jennifer Connell, Global Brand Leader, Le Méridien Hotels & Resorts and Vice President, Distinctive Premium Brands, Marriott International. "We've seen rosé rise in popularity, not only as a summer treat, but as a year-round favourite, which inspired us to bring this summer state-of-mind to travellers globally."

Le Méridien invites guests to chase the endless summer through its bookable Au Soleil package . Travellers can enjoy complimentary scoops and leisurely breakfasts at select properties and of course, guests can outfit themselves with summer essentials thanks to Shop Le Méridien . To learn more about Le Méridien® Hotels & Resorts, please visit le-meridien.marriott.com .

