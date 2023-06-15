Affinity Empowering Offers Transformative Product Suite to Advance Patient Health and Wellness

ALEXANDRIA, Va., June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Affinity Empowering, Inc., a life science technology company that provides health and wellness solutions with evidence-informed content, offers a broad array of services to transform the way people engage in their health and empower them on their journey to wellness.

The following Affinity Empowering solutions work in harmony to fully integrate health care and wellness into patients' lives:

ShortCuts™ : A digital triage tool available to providers and health care systems that delivers considerable time savings and efficiency gains by matching members with the right level of care and type of provider to maximize provider utilization.





RightCare™ : Outreach and engagement tool that provides reliable and scalable technology to accurately identify mental and physical health gaps in care across patient populations and implements tools to help close gaps in care, all with an intuitive and engaging user platform.





READY™ : Scalable technology that assesses and supports mental health and wellness conditions and presents personalized user content, packaged into an intuitive and engaging user platform.





eHome™ : Supports individual privacy by providing users with the ability to order at home medical equipment and on demand labs to help take mild and moderate chronic care into their homes.





eCare™ : Provides patients with the ability to transfer medical care from the hospital to at home for non-complex conditions using virtual visits, DME, coordinated labs, and at home nursing visits.





Assure™: The backbone of Afinity solutions, Assure is a scalable digital health platform for disease and whole health management. Assure allows integration between all Affinity products as well as integration with EHR, LMS, and other provider systems. Defined permissions deliver the right information for the right user, creating a secure and accessible experience.

"Affinity Empowering utilizes technology to remove barriers to care and to increase speed to care while empowering people through psychoeducation, data, and communication," said Scott Storrer, Chief Executive Officer of Affinity Empowering. "We are proud to offer a robust platform of services that allow us to address both physical and mental health and wellness as port of the whole person."

About Affinity Empowering, Inc.

Affinity Empowering is a leading occupational health, population, and disease management life sciences organization that specializes in providing technology-based solutions and support for overall health and wellness endeavors.

For more information, please visit https://www.affinityempowering.com/

