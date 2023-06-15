EverestLabs Expands Leadership Team to Support Its Next Phase of Growth

Seasoned leader Steve Costello joins as Senior Vice President of Sales to further scale RecycleOS's growing position as the leading AI and robotics platform for recycling and the circular economy

FREMONT, Calif., June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EverestLabs , developer of RecycleOS, the first AI-enabled operating system for material recovery facilities (MRFs), today announced a new addition to its leadership team. Steve Costello joins the team as Senior Vice President (SVP) of Sales as the company enters a new phase of growth after several successful partnerships with industry leaders including Republic Services, Pioneer Recycling Services, KW Plastics, Universal Waste Systems (UWS), and Sims Municipal Recycling (SMR).

EverestLabs (PRNewswire)

Steve brings over 30 years of expertise across deep technology, commercial sales, and executive leadership. Having successfully built and led revenue and partnership teams for complex software-as-a-service (SaaS) and hardware solutions at early and growth stage companies, Steve will be responsible for leading the commercialization of EverestLabs' AI robotics and data solutions in his new role as SVP of Sales.

"EverestLabs has scaled quickly as MRFs double down on adopting flexible, easy to install AI and robotics solutions to automate sorting. Greater visibility into operations is also becoming paramount as EPR policies drive stricter recovery and audit requirements," said JD Ambati, founder and CEO of EverestLabs. "Steve joins our team at a pivotal time and his expertise will immensely support our next phase of growth as we continue to be a recognized leader in our category."

"I'm thrilled to be joining EverestLabs and to put my experience scaling early technology startups to action for a company that is positioned to lead the $10 billion waste sorting robotics market," said Steve Costello. "The U.S. throws away $11.4 billion worth of recyclable containers and packaging every year. EverestLabs' RecycleOS platform addresses a real problem in an industry primed for better efficiency and modernization. I'm excited to help the team drive widespread adoption of its AI and robotics that support a more sustainable future."

Prior to EverestLabs, Steve brought new and transformative technologies to market, including nTopology, a tool for designers in additive manufacturing technologies, which Steve successfully sold to manufacturing companies in aerospace, automotive, consumer and medical industries; Z Corp, a 3D printing technology pioneer; and SpaceClaim, a leading simulation engineering software that was acquired by Ansys.

EverestLabs is also growing its engineering, marketing and robotics operations teams. For more information about EverestLabs, please visit our website .

About EverestLabs

EverestLabs is a leading climate tech company and the developer of RecycleOS℠, the only enterprise AI software and automation solution for solving critical problems in recycling plants, or materials recovery facilities (MRFs). With RecycleOS, MRFs can exponentially increase materials recovery and reuse recyclables in manufacturing, thus, preventing greenhouse gas emissions and energy usage for manufacturing virgin packaging. EverestLabs is funded by leading American, Canadian, and Japanese venture funds.

