Forter Recognized as a Leader in Frost & Sullivan Radar Report for Fraud Detection and Prevention (KYU) for Third Consecutive Year

NEW YORK, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Forter, the Trust Platform for digital commerce, has been recognized as a leader in the Frost & Sullivan Radar Report for Fraud Detection and Prevention (KYU) for the third consecutive year based on its proven track record of innovation and growth.

According to Deepali Sathe, Senior Industry Analyst, Frost & Sullivan, "Forter's leadership position on the Frost Radar indicates that its approach to innovation and growth is succeeding…The platform offers rich insights and reporting that align multiple stakeholders including fraud teams, payments, digital or CX owners, and finance and operations. Customers benefit from identity-based decisions, first-party data sets, patent-protected technology, and the ability to offer uncovered or covered agreements according to business needs."

The fraud landscape has been shifting, evidenced by a changing list of vendors included in the Radar Report — the one constant being Forter's leadership. As a platform, Forter addresses use cases across the digital commerce journey, and helps merchants optimize outcomes in fraud, abuse, payments, identity and customer experience. The company has been pushing forward with its acquisition of Immue for bot detection and mitigation, organic innovation of 3DS capabilities and growing partnerships with commerce platforms and issuers. More than 200,000 businesses now rely on Forter to assess trustworthiness across the digital commerce journey.

Forter's Trust Platform fuses artificial intelligence, machine learning and human expertise to fully automate its decisioning. By pattern matching thousands of attributes across its first-party dataset, Forter instantly assesses the reputation of each digital identity behind every critical interaction — from account creation and checkout to loyalty programs and returns.

This approach translates to higher customer lifetime value, more revenue and fewer chargebacks. In fact, on average, merchants that switch to Forter reduce chargebacks and false declines by 72% and 46%, respectively.

"The ability to isolate fraud while delivering a consistent, superior experience for trustworthy customers has become a competitive advantage in today's economic environment," said Michael Reitblat, CEO and co-founder, Forter. "Our leadership recognition from Frost & Sullivan is validation of our team's focus on unlocking trust and revenue for merchants. We're excited to continue delivering meaningful impact for our customers."

To read the full Frost & Sullivan Radar Report for Fraud Detection and Prevention (KYU), visit https://forter.com/radar-2023/ .

About Forter

Forter is the Trust Platform for digital commerce. We make accurate, instant assessments of trustworthiness across every step of the buying journey. Our ability to isolate fraud and protect consumers is why Nordstrom, Instacart, Adobe, Priceline, and leaders across industries have trusted us to process more than $500 billion in transactions. Our deep understanding of identity and use of automation helps businesses prevent fraud, maximize revenue and deliver superior experiences for their consumers. Learn more at www.forter.com .

