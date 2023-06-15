Lytx Adds Chief Revenue Officer to Leadership Team

Casey McGee Joins Industry-Leading Video Safety and Video Telematics Pioneer to Enhance its Technology Platform and Expand Global Growth

SAN DIEGO, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lytx® Inc., the global leader in video safety and video telematics, today welcomed Casey McGee as the company's new Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). McGee joins the company after recently serving as the Vice President of Global ISV and Digital Native Sales at Microsoft, where he worked directly with technology companies around the world to provide cloud and go-to-market platforms to drive innovation and growth.

McGee, who reports to Lytx CEO Brandon Nixon, arrives at Lytx with 23 years of experience leading international sales and services teams toward breakthrough revenue results, improved customer experience, operational excellence, and transformation. In every position that he's held, McGee's customer-focused approach and ability to capitalize on the depth of partner relationships have fueled growth and added value back to businesses.

"From my early discussions with Brandon and the team, it was clear that Lytx has leveraged its powerful capabilities in machine vision and AI-powered video safety and video telematics to save lives and improve business performance," McGee said. "Taking into account the vast demand for video safety and video telematics, Lytx's leadership position over the last 25 years in this dynamic market, and its world-class talent, I see huge potential for us to further revolutionize the global transportation economy. As Lytx embarks on a new chapter of growth, I am thrilled to join the Lytx team at this pivotal time to help shape the company's future."

"We're welcoming Casey at an exciting time in our company's journey as we continue to invest in our global go-to-market strategy and open cloud platform," Nixon said. "With his strong background in platform and enterprise software sales, expertise in building partner ecosystems globally, and proven ability to successfully grow a market-leading recurring-revenue business at scale, Casey is an ideal leader for Lytx."

During his time at Microsoft, McGee was a driving force in helping build and grow the company's Global Independent Software Vendor (ISV), Digital Native, and Private Capital partner ecosystem that in turn generated significant revenue growth for the company. As Chief of Staff for Global Sales, Marketing, and Operations, he helped lead an international business spanning all Microsoft customer segments and products.

As Lytx's Chief Revenue Officer, McGee leads Lytx's Sales, Marketing, Strategic Partner, Revenue Operations, and Business Development. Leveraging his deep experience leading large-scale enterprise teams, McGee will focus on delivering value to customers and partners alike. In addition to building Lytx's momentum with fleet customers, he will also focus on growing Lytx's partner ecosystem, which today has over 100 strategic partners spanning more than 85 countries and representing every sector in the global transportation industry.

About Lytx

Lytx is the global leader in video safety and video telematics. Our solutions harness the power of video to empower drivers and fleets to be safer and more efficient, productive, and profitable so they can thrive in today's competitive environment. Through the Lytx Vision™ Platform, direct and reseller clients access our customizable services and programs spanning video safety , fleet tracking , DVIR, Asset Tracking, and ELD compliance . Using the world's largest driving database of its kind, along with proprietary machine vision and artificial intelligence technology, we help protect and connect thousands of fleets and 2.1 million drivers in more than 85 countries. Lytx's Surfsight® solution for resellers was built from the ground up as a premium product offered at a competitive price to help fleet managers with their operational challenges. For more information about Lytx, visit www.lytx.com , @lytx on Twitter, LinkedIn , our Facebook page, or our YouTube channel.

