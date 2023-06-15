NEW Episode: The White House 1600 Sessions Podcast "The Ten Habits of Good Citizens"

White House Historical Association President Stewart McLaurin Discusses American Freedom and Democracy with Council on Foreign Relations President and Author Richard Haass

WASHINGTON, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The White House Historical Association released a new episode of The White House 1600 Sessions podcast today featuring a conversation with Richard Haass, president of the Council on Foreign Relations, about his new book, " The Bill of Obligations: The Ten Habits of Good Citizens ." In the episode, Stewart McLaurin, president of the Association, sits down with Haas to discuss ways everyday people can help ensure the White House continues to be a symbol to the world of American freedom and democracy.

Richard Haass has been the president of the Council on Foreign Relations for almost twenty years. In that role as part of an independent, nonpartisan organization much like the White House Historical Association, he has traveled at home and abroad to help people around the world better understand foreign policy choices and their impact. As he moves on from that role, he continues to educate with his new book, taking a deep dive on how American democracy can not only survive, but thrive.

The full video of this podcast episode is also available on the Association's YouTube channel here.

The White House 1600 Sessions is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Stitcher.

The White House 1600 Sessions

White House Historical Association President Stewart McLaurin is the host of "The White House 1600 Sessions," the Association's official audio and video podcast devoted to exploring the history, cultural impact, untold stories, and personal accounts of America's most iconic residence and highest office.

About the White House Historical Association

The White House Historical Association was founded in 1961 by First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy to support her vision to restore and preserve the Executive Mansion and its legacy for generations to come. Mrs. Kennedy sought to inspire Americans, especially children, to explore and engage with American history and its presidents. Supported entirely by private resources, the Association is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization that has contributed more than $100 million to the White House in fulfillment of its mission. To learn more about the White House Historical Association, please visit WhiteHouseHistory.org .

