Smile-Builder Dr. Sonya L Wintzell Chosen as a NewBeauty Top Doctor

Huntsville, Alabama cosmetic dentist Sonya L Wintzell, DMD Selected as a NewBeauty Top Doctor

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NewBeauty is thrilled to announce that Huntsville, Alabama cosmetic dentist, Sonya L Wintzell, DMD has been selected as a 2023 NewBeauty Top Doctor. Dr. Wintzell has made significant contributions to cosmetic dentistry and offers a range of services for the perfect smile, including veneers, aligners, cosmetic bonding and whitening.

NewBeauty is the authority on beauty and the trusted resource for the most affluent and influential beauty consumer. The only magazine dedicated 100% to beauty with more than 5x the beauty edit of any other magazine, NewBeauty dives deep to provide valuable information, founded in research and vetted by experts, empowering women to make better beauty decisions. (PRNewsfoto/NewBeauty) (PRNewswire)

With more than 20 years of experience in the field, Dr. Wintzell is a highly respected expert in cosmetic dentistry. Her work prioritizes the patient experience, building relationships and smiles that will last for years to come.

NewBeauty's Top Doctor program features only the most trusted and highly regarded aesthetic experts in the industry. As a leading beauty authority, NewBeauty is committed to providing readers with accurate information from board-certified aesthetic experts. This partnership with Dr. Wintzell highlights her outstanding work and dedication to patient safety, core values of the NewBeauty brand.

NewBeauty has always been a leading resource for those seeking expert advice on their beauty and wellness journey. We are honored to have Dr. Wintzell as a NewBeauty Top Doctor and look forward to continuing to work together to provide readers with the most up-to-date and accurate information in the field of cosmetic dentistry.

ABOUT NEWBEAUTY TOP DOCTORS:

As the beauty authority, NewBeauty magazine advises readers to make educated decisions when it comes to the treatments they receive and the board-certified doctors who perform them. NewBeauty's Top Doctors are vetted and properly certified to perform the cosmetic treatments they offer and represent an exclusive group of the nation's best plastic surgeons, facial plastic surgeons, dermatologists, oculoplastic surgeons and cosmetic dentists.

