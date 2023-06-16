WorldRemit Announces 'I'm Migrant' Campaign, Championing Positive Impact of Migrants

LONDON, 16 June 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, WorldRemit, a leading global remittance platform, launched its I'm Migrant campaign, to shift the narrative around the impact of migrants in the UK and champion the world of difference they have on society and the world at-large.

In the first phase of the campaign, WorldRemit is showcasing the impact of 15 UK-based migrants, all of whom are making a material impact in the UK, as well as in their countries of origin. From providing acute care at the NHS while supporting the retirement of parents abroad, to driving global trends in music while financing the education of siblings in Nigeria, these are the first of hundreds of stories WorldRemit intends to bring to life to champion the impact migrants make in their country of destination as well as their country of origin. Their stories can be found on worldremit.com/im-migrant as well as on national and regional media throughout the UK this summer.

As part of this campaign, the brand plans to launch a grant programme, called MyGrant, which will provide thousands of pounds to migrants around the world, so they can accomplish their dreams with greater ease and a sense of security. Launching in 2024, the program will award 10 individuals up to £5,000 each for educational purposes.

As of 2018/19, migrants are reported on average to have contributed more than £20 billion in net contributions to the tax and benefits system in the UK. Beyond economic contributions, British society and culture benefit from the impact migrants have every day. People enjoy music from artists like Dua Lipa, Stormzy and M.I.A., marvel at buildings designed by Richard George Rogers, or cheer on a Premier League football club with some of the 371 migrant players in the league on the pitch. Or maybe it's as simple as picking up a curry for dinner or sitting next to someone speaking another language on the tube.

Historically, the public discourse about the impact of migration has been predominantly negative. In 2016, two major UK newspapers had 179 and 122 respective front pages in five years devoted to anti-migrant stories, or roughly 60 negative migrant headlines every year. In May 2023, when the UK announced 606,000 net migrants entered in 2022, the news commented it would result in " increased pressure on government ", questioned the efficacy of the reporting, and local media flat out reported that "Britain is full ". Few stood up to highlight the positive impact these people would have.

"As society becomes more divided on issues surrounding identity, the migrant population remains a target for stereotypes, negative sentiment and misconceptions." said Patrick Stal, Chief Marketing Officer, WorldRemit. "Migrants are the core of our customer base, and we see the herculean effort they put in every day to make both the UK, as well as their communities back home, a better place. Their impact is too often overlooked, and as a group they are too often anonymized.

We will be putting a face to their impact, stand by them as we champion them and serve their efforts to make their worlds a better place - hopefully helping them stand up to the racism and xenophobia they face everyday and enable them to proudly say 'I'm Migrant' in a future that celebrates their impact"

Spotlighted in the campaign are people like Daps, a Nigerian-born British artist and globally recognised video director who has worked with Google, Nike, and musical artists like Drake, Nicki Minaj, Migos, Stormzy, Kendrick Lamar, and Wizkid.

"I became involved with the I'm Migrant campaign because my global experience is essential to my identity. I've lived in several different regions across the world - from Lagos to London and Soto Grande to Los Angeles - which have influenced my work and artistic vision," said Daps. "I give every project my all because I understand how high the stakes are and want to represent Nigerian migrants in a way that makes our legacy shine, and make my family back home proud."

Founded in 2010 by Ismail Ahmed, a Somalian immigrant to the UK, WorldRemit is the UK's first black-owned Unicorn, and has provided an easy way for migrants to send money across borders for more than 8 million people, as part of Zepz. WorldRemit is committed to championing and enabling the incredible contributions migrants make around the world.

The reality is that migrants make a world of difference.

Learn more at www.worldremit.com/im-migrant .

About WorldRemit

We are a leading global payments company and, along with Sendwave, part of Zepz, a group powering two global remittance brands.

We disrupted an industry previously dominated by offline legacy players by taking international money transfers online – making them safer, faster and lower cost. We currently operate in more than 5,000 money transfer corridors worldwide and as part of Zepz, are part of a 1,400 person global workforce.

Sending money with WorldRemit is 100% digital (cashless), increasing convenience and enhancing security. For those receiving money, we offer a wide range of options, including bank transfer, cash pickup, airtime top up and mobile money.

Backed by Accel, TCV and Leapfrog – WorldRemit's headquarters are in London, United Kingdom, with regional offices in the United States, Poland, Canada, Australia, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines, South Africa, Somaliland, Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania, Zimbabwe and Belgium.

About Zepz

Zepz Group is the group powering leading global remittance brands: WorldRemit and Sendwave. Since 2021, Zepz Group has been disrupting an industry previously dominated by offline legacy players by reducing the barriers to finance and increasing safety and convenience for users. Every day, Zepz Group and its brands work towards unlocking the prosperity of cross-border communities through finance and technology - driven by the vision of a world that celebrates migrants' impact on prosperity, at home and abroad.

Zepz Group brands have helped cross-border communities send over $15bn from 50 countries, to recipients in 130 countries in 2022, and operate over 5,000 money transfer corridors worldwide. Zepz Group employs over 1,400 people globally as a remote-first employer, with team members located across six continents.

CONTACT: media@worldremit.com

View original content:

SOURCE WorldRemit