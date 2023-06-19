Bespin Global Forms Joint Venture with e& enterprise in the Middle East

Will be a strong DX enabler in the Middle East and Africa-Türkiye-Pakistan region

- Bespin Global MEA - e& enterprise established joint venture to provide comprehensive cloud services to the METAP region, including the Middle East, Africa, Türkiye, and Pakistan

- Secured Customers more than 1,000 in the region, with joint venture expected to become one of the most significant cloud companies in the region

- Bespin Global records rapid growth since first entering the Middle East in 2019, strengthening its position as a global player

SEOUL, South Korea, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bespin Global (CEO Hanjoo Lee, https://www.bespinglobal.com/ ), a cloud delivery platform company, today announced that it has formed a joint venture, 'Bespin Global MEA - an e& enterprise Company(Bespin Global MEA)' with e& enterprise, a leading digital services company in the United Arab Emirates.

official logo of ‘Bespin Global MEA - an e& enterprise Company’ (PRNewswire)

Bespin Global MEA will provide comprehensive cloud services, including cloud operations management and consulting, to customers in the METAP region, with a focus on the Middle East and Africa, from Türkiye to Pakistan. With more than 1,000 customers in the Middle East, the joint venture is expected to make Bespin Global MEA one of the largest cloud services companies in the region.

Bespin Global launched its Middle East operations in 2019 with the establishment of Bespin Global MEA in Dubai. Last year, the company expanded its MEA headquarters to Abu Dhabi, where it set up the UAE's first cloud operations center and training academy.

Bespin Global MEA has been recognised for its cloud expertise in the Middle East market, achieving accolades such as AWS Premier Tier Services Partner and Authorised MSP Partner, as well as being named AWS MENA (Middle East and North Africa) Partner of the Year 2022. The outstanding value of the Bespin Global brand in the Middle East has further strengthened the creation of this joint venture. The newly formed venture will be based at Bespin Global MEA's current headquarters in Abu Dhabi and will be led by Mr. Mouteih Chaghil, CEO of Bespin Global MEA.

As Middle Eastern countries continue to diversify their domestic industrial structures, the digital transformation industry in the Middle East region is also growing rapidly. IDC forecasts that the ICT market in the Middle East, Türkiye, and Africa (META) will exceed $233.8 billion this year. It also predicts that spending on digital transformation will continue to grow, reaching $74 billion in 2026, three years from now.

e& enterprise, is a specialised business vertical within e& focused on providing advanced digital solutions to transform the way companies conduct business. e& enterprise enables organisations across multiple sectors to maximise their digital potential. Through Cloud, Cybersecurity, Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI), e& enterprise is propelling organisations and economies towards a smarter, safer and more sustainable world.

Currently operating in the UAE, KSA and Egypt, it provides innovative digital vertical value propositions by enabling more sustainable developments, safer cities, enhanced government services, connected healthcare, enriched education, digital banking, highly-automated industries, manufacturing and logistics.

Bespin Global is a cloud delivery platform company that provides comprehensive cloud services, including migration and deployment to the cloud environment, operation and management, DevOps, big data, and security. The company is currently based in 14 offices across 9 countries worldwide, including the United States, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, China, and Japan, and is accelerating its global business through an organic collaboration system. The company has been developing and supplying OpsNow360, a multi-cloud operations management platform, by collecting know-how and experience accumulated since its establishment.

Hanjoo Lee, CEO of Bespin Global, stated, "Through the establishment of this joint venture, Bespin Global is now able to provide cloud services, leveraging our technological capabilities and OpsNow360, not only in the Middle East but also in the METAP region, which includes Türkiye, Africa, and Pakistan. The collaboration between Bespin Global, with its experies and strong network, and e& enterprise, with its established customer base, will accelerate the digital transformation in this region." Lee further emphasized, "We are confident that this joint venture will serve as a springboard for Bespin Global to consolidate its position as a global player."

Bespin Global is a Cloud Delivery Platform (CDP) company providing comprehensive Cloud services on migration, deployment, operation, management, DevOps, and Big Data for Cloud environment, and supporting various public Cloud services globally for AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, Aliyun, Tencent Cloud, Naver Cloud Platform and others. With 14 offices in 9 countries around the globe, it promptly provides optimized services using a self-developed multi-Cloud Management Automation Platform, OpsNow.

It has been listed on the Gartner Magic Quadrant for six consecutive years. It was the first Korean company to be named on "2021 Public Cloud IT Transformation Service" category and listed again as a "Visionary" in 2022. Bespin Global was named on the 'Public Cloud Infrastructure Managed Service Provider (MSPs)' category for 4 consecutive years from 2017-2020 and it was recognized as a leader in 2020. It was also featured in the Gartner Hype Cycle as one of the top 10 global companies in the "Cloud Migration" category and it was listed as a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape Asia-Pacific region "Cloud Operation Service Vendor Evaluation 2021" report proving its expertise.

Bespin Global is the first East Asian company with the highest level of partnership with AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud. Furthermore, it is selected as the top 10 Korean startups by Forbes. The first MSP to obtain the international standard for information security and protection management systems, ISO 27001, 27017, 27018, and 27701 Certifications, securing the business continuity for customers and proving its stability and reliability on assets. Seven years since its establishment, more than 1,200 employees are working in domestic and overseas and the number of customers has surpassed over 4,500, showing its rapid growth.

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bespin Global