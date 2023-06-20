The American College of Financial Services Partners with Guild to Support Working Adult Learners

Two leading educational platforms connect to deliver The College's designation and certification education programs to more financial services professionals



KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American College of Financial Services – a nonprofit, accredited institution delivering an educational and impact platform for financial professionals, nonprofit leaders, and consumers – today announced a partnership with Guild, the leader in opportunity creation for America's workforce.

Guild partners with forward-thinking companies to invest in their employees, unlocking opportunities for personal and professional growth through education and learning programs, career development, and one-on-one coaching.

"The College's applied financial knowledge and education has supported professional growth and success for nearly a century. We're excited to work alongside Guild and innovative financial services organizations in service of those who fortify the financial security of all Americans," said George Nichols III, The College's President and Chief Executive Officer. "We look forward to educating these professionals and becoming their lifelong learning partner."

Through this new partnership, employees at innovative employers including Regions Bank will now have employer-funded access to The College's applied financial knowledge and education through some of the most recognized and reputable programs in the profession, allowing financial services professionals across the country to attend without the burden of student debt.

As it grows in impact ahead of its centennial celebration in 2027, The College helps professionals accelerate through knowledge, grow through connections, and uplift through community.

"We are proud to announce the addition of The American College of Financial Services to Guild's Learning Marketplace," said Marty Martinez, Chief Partnerships Officer at Guild. "The College has a history of supporting financial services professionals, helping them realize their career goals through rigorous, practical education in their field. They are positioned to support employers across the sector as they invest in the career development of their employees and unlock in-demand career pathways across financial services."

Current employees at U.S. based companies whose employer offers education programs are encouraged to contact their HR representatives to see if Guild and The College are an option for them.

ABOUT THE AMERICAN COLLEGE OF FINANCIAL SERVICES

Founded in 1927, The American College of Financial Services is the nation's largest nonprofit educational institution devoted to financial services professionals. Holding the highest level of academic accreditation, The College has educated over 200,000 professionals across the United States through certificate, designation, and graduate degree programs. Its portfolio of applied knowledge also includes just-in-time learning and consumer financial education programs. The College's faculty represents some of the foremost thought leaders in the financial services industry. Visit TheAmericanCollege.edu and connect with us on LinkedIn , Twitter , Instagram , Facebook , and YouTube . Discover all the ways you can expand your opportunities with us.

ABOUT GUILD

Guild's Career Opportunity Platform™ enables forward-thinking employers to invest in their employees, unlocking life-changing opportunities for personal and professional growth through education and learning programs, career development, and one-on-one coaching. Guild partners with the nation's largest employers — including Walmart, Chipotle, Discover, Hilton, Target, The Walt Disney Company, and healthcare systems like Providence Health and UCHealth — to create cultures of opportunity that will help them attract and retain top talent, and build the workforce of the future. Guild offers a marketplace of curated education and learning programs designed for the success of working adults. Layered onto that is support, guidance, and resources at every step to help ensure the new skills employees are building translate into career pathways that are in demand at their companies — all without paying for tuition or career services on their own. For more information, visit guild.com .

