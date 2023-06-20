Anthology Announces Winners of the 2023 Catalyst Awards

Program Honors Innovative Use of Technology in Support of Student Success for the Global Education Community

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anthology , a leading provider of education solutions that support the entire learner lifecycle, today announced the winners of the 2023 Catalyst Awards. The Catalyst Awards recognize and honor innovation and excellence within Anthology's global community, where millions of educators and learners work every day to push the boundaries of what is possible when leveraging technology. Winners are recognized across 9 categories and selected by a cross-functional team of Anthology experts and represent the very best in their field.

This year, 40 winners were chosen among 109 nominees from institutions across 21 countries. Honorees will be recognized during Anthology Together, one of the world's largest EdTech conferences, taking place July 17-20 in Nashville, Tennessee.

"More than ever, institutions are grappling with an evolving higher education landscape with new challenges to overcome," said Jim Milton, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at Anthology. "This year's Catalyst Award winners from around the world are developing new and innovative ways to meet those challenges and drive student success."

Below are the winners, listed by category:

Assessment & Institutional Effectiveness: This award recognizes institutions that have successfully grown in their assessment practices and influenced positive behavioral changes using Anthology solutions.

Hamad Bin Khalifa University, Qatar : Office of the Provost - Dr. Ala Al-Fuqaha and Mohja Jerbi

Keiser University - Online Division, United States : The Online Division General Education Team - Sherry Olsen , Marcel Laronde , Neha Prakash , and Daniel DiStacio

Community Engagement: This award recognizes institutions using Anthology solutions to foster a connection between school districts, institutions, educators, students, and families that has improved student achievement and created a supportive learning environment.

Eastern Kentucky University , United States : Online BSW Social Work Practicum Team - Professor Pam Black , Dr. Caroline Reid , and Mary Henson

Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging: This award honors those institutions leveraging technology to foster diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging practices using Anthology solutions to ensure that their services are fully inclusive and supportive of all learners.

University of Miami - Division of Continuing and International Education, United States : The Ally Rapid Remediation Team - April Macadangdang , Alexa Rimart, Ron Rodriquez , Cate Dowman, Brianna Basanta , Nick Armas , Maite Saico , and Hanna Fife

Grupo Ser Educacional S/A, Brazil : Ensino Digital - Jânyo Diniz, Joaldo Diniz, Enzo Moreira , Sérgio Murilo, Emanuela Rufino , and Luís Sena

NCBI - Working for People with Sight Loss, Ireland : Kyran O'Mahoney , Chief Technology Officer

Saudi Electronic University, Saudi Arabia : Vice Presidency of Academic Affairs - Dr. Maha Helal, Abeer Binfarhan, and Sarah Almuhanna

University of Phoenix , United States : Accessibility, Equity and Inclusion Department - Robert Becker and Kelly Hermann

Institutional Advancement: This award recognizes institutions that have made significant changes to enhance the alumni and donor experience using Anthology solutions.

American University of Beirut, Lebanon : Office of Advancement - Dr. Imad B. Baalbaki , Lina Jazi , Salma Oueida, Justin Tessier , Claudia Sarrouh , Samar Nassar , and Susanne Lane

Colorado School of Mines Foundation, United States : MarComm Team - Rachelle Trujillo , Tammy Bartolet , Lynn Clark , Anica Wong , and Eliza Worrick

Leading Change: This award is for institutions that are on the forefront of educational innovation. It recognizes those who have used Anthology solutions to implement transformational initiatives that generate change on campus and in their academic ecosystems.

Greenville Technical College , United States : Lee McMinn

Saudi Electronic University, Saudi Arabia : Vice Presidency of Academic Affairs - Dr. Hazzaa Alshareef and Dr. Maha Helal

Savannah College of Art and Design , United States : SCAD Educational Technology

Touro University , United States : Matthew Bonilla , Matthew Connell , Brian Diele , Ada Kurti , Kimberly Bryson , and Hector Martinez

William Paterson University , United States : Instruction & Research Technology Team - Patrick Ryan , Jaehyun Kim , Housen Maratouk, Ming Jian , and Sena Bulak

Student Experience: This award recognizes institutions leveraging technology to develop educational and administrative innovations that positively influence the total learner experience – outside and inside the classroom – and improve operational efficiency.

King Faisal University, Saudi Arabia : Deanship of e-Learning and Distance Education

Mapúa Malayan Colleges Mindanao (MMCM), Philippines : Dr. Flora Mae Cabacungan-Yparraguirre , Mr. Cesar Glen A . Josio and Mrs. Gerlyn O. Amores

Universidad Privada del Norte, Peru : Virtual Education Team - Rodríguez-Campra García, Milagros La Rosa Huamán and Carlos Mendieta Granda

University of South Carolina , United States : Ambra Hiott , Jamie Ayres , and Megan Colascione

VIU - Universidad Internacional de Valencia, Spain : Pere Juanes, Lucas Milián, Alba María Bonafont, Paula Corcuera , Carlos Casas , and Alicia Aparisi

Student Success: This award recognizes institutions whose innovative use of Anthology solutions has led to increased retention, increased completion, or improved outcomes through the implementation of new academic and administrative resources, data analytics solutions, scalable advising and intervention strategies and student support programs.

Cruzeiro do Sul Educacional. Brazil : Academic Executive Board and Innovation - Dr. Carlos Fernando , Dr. Marcos Ota , and Dra. Regina Tavares

Keiser University - Online Division, United States : Sherry Olsen , Marcel Laronde , Online Division Academic Deans, and Online Division Faculty

University of Florida and University of North Carolina Charlotte , United States : Larisa Olesova and Ayesha Sadaf

University of Kentucky , United States : Office of Student Organizations and Activities

Teaching & Learning: This award recognizes institutions that have used Anthology solutions in innovative ways to advance learning.

Beacon Red, United Arab Emirates : Knowledge Management Team - Phil Burgess , Sean McGuinness , and Siobhan Connolly

Mapúa Malayan Colleges Laguna, Philippines : Dr. Roel C. Rodrigo , Dr. Ramachandra C. Torres, and Mr. Donn Enrique L. Moreno

Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences, United States : School of Professional Studies - John Benker , Allison Daniel , Amber Palmer , Jon Page , Abigail Pomeroy , Shani Salifu , and Carol Stuckey

Nipissing University , Canada : The Teaching Hub team - Pat Maher , Sarah Driessens , Heather Carroll , Chris Bird , Rob Boulet , Kyle Charron , Paul Courville , Samantha Fraser , Mark Giddens , Ryan Hehn , Stefan Phillips , and Lorrie Tunney Maxwell

Sam Houston State University , United States : Peggy C. Holzweiss

School of Medical and Health Science - Bangor University, United Kingdom : Mrs. Gill Roberts and Mrs. Heather Bloodworth

University of Phoenix , United States : Competency-Based Education Program Team - Dr. Marc Booker , Doris Savron , Justin Hallock , Mary Elizabeth Smith , Nicky Reynolds , LeAnna Montoya , Dan Barker , and Kari Vorderlandwehr

University of Tabuk, Saudi Arabia : Dr. Ali Alshammari and the Deanship of eLearning and Distance Education Team

University of Petroleum and Energy Studies, India : Team SFL (School For Life) - Gaurav Misra , Dr. Atri Nautiyal , Mr. Ravindra Singh Rawat , Dr. Rekha Verma , Ms. Monika Jugran , Ms. Swati Sharma , and Ms. Debadrita Chakraborty

Western Kentucky University , United States : Crystal Bohlander , Alicia Pennington , and Catie Weaver

Training & Professional Development: This award recognizes institutions that display an organization-wide dedication to innovative training and development programs for their educators and staff.

Honoris United Universities, South Africa : Laura Kakon , Asmaa Fenniri, Dr. Ronel Blom , Nadeem Cassim , and Benjamin Lisimachio

Northumbria University, United Kingdom : The Technology Enhanced Learning Team - Dedicated to Christine Bone

Prince Sattam bin Abdulaziz University – ITDL, Saudi Arabia : Dr. Abdulaziz Aldaej, Dr. Yousef Alharbi , Dr. Yasser Badr , Mr. Abdullah Alanazi , and Mr. Abdullah Mahdy

PXL University of Applied Sciences and Arts, Belgium : Center for Digital Learning - Kristiaan Mesens, Wouter Hustinx, and Vincent Vanrusselt

Savannah College of Art and Design , United States : SCAD Educational Technology

Western Kentucky University , United States : Center for Innovative Teaching & Learning - Dr. Marko Dumančić, Dr. Micah Logan , Cierra Waller , Hannah Page , Dr. Hannah Digges-Elliott , and Sara Davis , Community of Practice Fellows for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in Teaching - Fabián Álvarez, Dr. Monica Burke , Dr. Nicholas Fortune , Dr. Kimberly Green , Michelle Jones , and Dr. Gayle Mallinger

