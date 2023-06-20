AtlasJobs Introduces Revolutionary People Map Feature

LOS ANGELES, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AtlasJobs , a subsidiary of Pod, an innovative leader in talent acquisition and retention solutions, today announced the launch of the platform's People Map feature, a ground-breaking tool designed to transform how companies discover and connect with talent within their organizations.

The People Map acts as a supplement to AtlasJobs' talent platform, enabling companies and recruiters to seamlessly locate and connect with potential candidates and existing employees across the organization. This cutting-edge technology leverages an intuitive discovery map interface, providing an immersive, user-friendly experience that is set to redefine talent searches and management.

"For the first time, companies will be able to visualize and communicate with their most important asset–their people," said Dr. Jo Webber, CEO of AtlasJobs. "In an increasingly competitive job market, the People Map offers a competitive advantage to companies seeking to attract, retain, and nurture top talent."

The People Map feature revolutionizes talent management within organizations by offering an intuitive, visual representation of talent distribution. HR professionals and recruiters can effortlessly navigate and comprehend their talent landscape, facilitating strategic decision-making in recruitment and talent retention efforts. Utilizing advanced algorithms, the People Map suggests potential matches based on relevant factors such as skill sets, experience, and department needs, resulting in a more efficient and precise talent acquisition and retention strategy.

This new tool on AtlasJobs not only streamlines acquisition, but also fosters retention by facilitating faster and more targeted connections between recruiters, potential candidates, and current employees. With a comprehensive view of the company's talent pool, managers can identify and nurture high-potential employees, ultimately cultivating a healthier and more productive work environment.

"The People Map will significantly enhance the productivity of internal talent management and recruiting teams, by giving them a tool that enables them to leverage their own databases to identify interested applicants for multiple roles," said Sharon Daley, retired Operating Partner of Blackstone. "This tool will transform the manner in which companies mine data to attract and develop talent."

For more information about AtlasJobs or its new People Map feature, please visit www.AtlasJobs.com .

About Pod and AtlasJobs

AtlasJobs is a web and mobile app simplifying talent acquisition by enabling leading companies to better position themselves as employers of choice while making it easy for global job-seekers to discover, explore, and engage with opportunities including jobs, internships, mentorships, and scholarships. This mobile-first, white-label platform leverages a map-centric search mechanism and AI technology to meet Generation Z where they are with an intuitive, engaging design enhancing the discoverability of jobs globally. AtlasJobs integrates seamlessly and securely with all major ATS applications allowing for fast deployment. By connecting today's talent with the best opportunities, AtlasJobs is elevating recruitment outcomes for both employers and candidates. For more information, visit https://atlasjobs.com or connect on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

