One Rock Capital Partners to Sell CentroMotion to Affiliates of Lone Star Funds

NEW YORK, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- One Rock Capital Partners, LLC ("One Rock" or the "Firm"), a value-oriented, operationally focused private equity firm, today announced that one of its affiliates has entered into a definitive agreement to sell BRWS Parent LLC and its related subsidiaries (collectively, "CentroMotion" or the "Company"), a leading designer and manufacturer of highly engineered systems and solutions for industrial and transportation applications across the globe, to affiliates of Lone Star Funds. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

"Since its partnership with One Rock began in 2019, CentroMotion has transformed into an integrated global partner to its original equipment manufacturer ("OEM") and aftermarket customers," said One Rock Partner Kurt H. Beyer. "Under the leadership of CEO Roger Roundhouse and CFO Matt Pauli, the Company has advanced numerous organic growth and operational improvement initiatives to build a differentiated platform and drive significant revenue and earnings growth."

"During One Rock's ownership, CentroMotion completed two complex, international carve-outs, creating a scalable, global leader," added One Rock Managing Partner Tony W. Lee. "In addition to executing transformational M&A, CentroMotion's management team and One Rock's Operating Partners expanded the Company's manufacturing breadth and reach, streamlined its operations and elevated its commercial execution to become a true partner to leading OEMs for key applications. We are proud to be a part of CentroMotion's evolution and look forward to seeing the Company continue to broaden its capabilities to serve the evolving needs of its customers."

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC is serving as lead financial advisor, and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC is also acting as financial advisor to both CentroMotion and One Rock on the transaction. Latham & Watkins LLP is serving as legal advisor to CentroMotion and One Rock.

One Rock makes controlling investments in companies with potential for growth and operational improvement using a rigorous approach that utilizes highly experienced Operating Partners to identify, acquire and enhance businesses in select industries.

CentroMotion designs and delivers highly engineered products that enhance the safety, reliability and productivity of equipment used in transportation, agriculture, construction, mining and demanding industrial environments. Our innovative team works collaboratively with customers through our family of trusted, established brands, bringing deep subject-matter expertise in complementary technologies. This expertise, combined with our exceptional scale and geographic reach, makes us a reliable partner to help our customers achieve their goals, and provide end users with the best equipment possible. Our well-known brands include Power-Packer for hydraulic motion control and stabilization systems; CrossControl and maximatecc for operator information and human-machine interface systems; Elliott Manufacturing and Weasler Engineering for power and force transmission through flexible and rigid driveline systems; Gits Manufacturing for high-performance engine thermal and emission control solutions; and Carlisle Brake & Friction for materials and mechatronic solutions for off-highway brake and transmission products.

