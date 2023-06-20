Tripadvisor reveals best travel experiences in the world for 2023

Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice Awards continue with Best of the Best "Things to Do" - a definitive guide to unforgettable bookable travel activities and excursions

NEEDHAM, Mass., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Tripadvisor®, the world's largest travel guidance platform, announced the winners of its 2023 Travelers' Choice® Best of the Best "Things to Do" Awards. As the summer travel season gets into full swing, these are Tripadvisor reviewers' favorite activities from across the world that will turn any vacation into a trip to remember.

Analyzing 12-months of Tripadvisor review data (May 1, 2022 - April 30, 2023) from millions of travelers across the globe, Travelers' Choice Best of the Best "Things to Do" is a definitive list of extraordinary experiences for travelers looking to create memorable moments. The list brings together the very best activities and excursions – from bookable tours and experiences to top attractions that travelers can visit along the way.

In addition to the Top Overall Experiences , Tripadvisor offers 10 further sub-categories including Top Attractions , Amusement Parks & Water Parks , Bucket List Experiences , Cultural & Historical Tours , Food & Culinary Experiences , Nature & Outdoor Activities , Sailing & Day Cruises , Snorkeling & Water Sports and Wine Experiences . New for 2023 is Family-Friendly Experiences , activities that are perfect for kids and the parents tagging along with them.

According to Tripadvisor's most recent Seasonal Travel Index, almost a third (28%) of travelers are motivated by the opportunity to experience something new and just under half (44%) want to make memories with family and friends on vacation. With experiential travel taking center stage, Tripadvisor's Best of the Best "Things to Do" is an essential guide for travelers looking to do something a bit different on their next trip.

Kate Urquhart, General Manager, Experiences at Tripadvisor, said: "Experiences turn travelers into adventurers, connecting them with the local community and giving them unforgettable stories for years to come. With more than 300,000 bookable experiences in over 250,000 destinations worldwide, Tripadvisor helps people access the best things to do globally, and we're committed to expanding that number of tours and attractions across every destination. These awards are a testament to the businesses dedicated to ensuring the Tripadvisor community enjoys the most memorable trips, and we're grateful to everyone who took the time to share their reviews and help fellow travelers plan their next escape."

Delving into the collective wisdom of the travel community, this year's best experience in the world is a full day tour of the Hawaiian island of Oahu. On the Grand Circle Island and Haleiwa Tour , travelers will visit all the island's top sights including the impressive Hālona Blowhole and the Byodo-In Temple, as well as the island's most beautiful beaches and surf spots. The rest of the Top Overall Experiences is a diverse list ranging from an Icelandic food tour in Reykjavik to sand surfing through the Dubai desert dunes.

According to Tripadvisor reviewers, Oahu is the place that left the biggest impression on travelers, with parasailing adventure Xtreme Parasail in Honolulu and Deluxe USS Arizona Memorial and Historical City Tour also coming in at No. 6 and No. 7 in Top Overall Experiences in the U.S.

With half of global travelers prioritizing visiting attractions on their upcoming trips this summer, according to Tripadvisor's Summer Travel Index, Tripadvisor has compiled a list of the world's best. Barcelona's Sagrada Familia holds on to the top spot for a second year running as the No. 1 Top Attraction in the world, followed by Rome's Colosseum , which also took second place in 2022. Anne Frank House in Amsterdam and The Dubai Fountain in the UAE are new additions to the world list for 2023, taking third and fourth place respectively.

In the U.S., the Empire State Building held onto its top spot in the best U.S. attractions, and New York overall came out top with Central Park placing second, The National 9/11 Memorial & Museum fourth and the Brooklyn Bridge sixth.

This year's awards include a new subcategory, Family-Friendly Experiences, which highlights the most loved days out by parents and children alike. The No. 1 world experience in this inaugural category, both in the world and U.S. lists, is a private boat tour in South Carolina. Private Dolphin Tour in Hilton Head Island . This trip was "the highlight of our family vacation" for one reviewer and others highlighted the captain's knowledge, noting "there was not a dolphin or nature questions he was unable to answer". Other winners include a wizard walk in York, UK, and a Roman gladiator school in Italy.

Amusement Parks & Water Parks: The best places to scream, splash, and get your adrenaline fix, according to travelers who love a good thrill.

Siam Park - Tenerife, Spain . No. 1 in the world:- Tenerife,

Silver Dollar City , Brandon, Missouri . No. 1 in the U.S.:, Brandon,

Bucket List Experiences: Unique things to do that'll make your trip—and give you the best stories for later.

Cultural & Historical Tours: Discover a new city on foot, bike, even Vespa(!) with the best guides in the game.

Food & Culinary Experiences: Tours and experiences that are known for their great taste (literally).

Nature & Outdoor Activities: Fresh air, new heights, wildlife sightings—the greatest outdoor adventures start here.

Grand Circle Island and Haleiwa Tour - Oahu, Hawaii - also No. 1 Top Experience in the world and U.S. for 2023. No. 1 in the world and U.S.:- also No. 1 Top Experience in the world and U.S. for 2023.

Sailing & Day Cruises: Get out on the open water with traveler-loved expeditions.

Niagara Falls American-Side Tour with Maid of the Mist Boat Ride - New York , U.S. No. 1 in the world and the U.S.:, U.S.

Snorkeling & Water Sports: From snorkeling and scuba diving to kayaking and surfing, these are the best things to do under—and over—the sea.

San Juan Guided Snorkel Tour - San Juan, Puerto Rico . No. 1 in the world:

Xtreme Parasail in Honolulu - Oahu, Hawaii (also No. 6 Top experience in the U.S.). No. 1 in the U.S.:(also No. 6 Top experience in the U.S.).

Wine Experiences: Sip your way through these top-rated tours and tastings.

Travelers' Choice Methodology

Travelers' Choice Best of the Best "Things to Do" Awards are determined based on the quality and quantity of traveler reviews and ratings for experiences, tours, activities and attractions on Tripadvisor over the 12-month period from May 1, 2022 through April 30, 2023, specific to each award subcategory, as well as an additional editorial process.

Tripadvisor is proud to serve a broad and diverse community of travelers from all over the world. As such, Tripadvisor reserves the right to determine the eligibility of any property, business, destination or point of interest listed on Tripadvisor for an award based on additional factors that reflect Tripadvisor corporate policies and values. For more details on Tripadvisor's awards policy, see here .

Experiences are classified as bookable tours and activities on Tripadvisor. Non-bookable experiences, or attractions, are activities on Tripadvisor that travelers can visit without booking any ticket. Nine of the Best of the Best Things to Do subcategories are limited to experiences, except Top Attractions and Amusement & Water Parks, where attractions are included, for a bigger picture of travelers' favorite things to do.

Tripadvisor Seasonal Travel Index Methodology

A Tripadvisor Consumer Sentiment Survey, based on data drawn from an online survey of over 2,400 consumers, in partnership with Qualtrics, conducted between March 17-27, 2023 across six countries - Australia, Italy, Japan, Singapore, U.K. & U.S.

Site behavioral data sourced from first party traffic data on the Tripadvisor platform, gathered between January 10, 2023-April 10, 2023, for searches made by travelers in the U.S., U.K., Australia, Japan and Singapore for travel between June 1 through August 31, 2023.

About Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor, the world's largest travel guidance platform*, helps hundreds of millions of people each month** become better travelers, from planning to booking to taking a trip. Travelers across the globe use the Tripadvisor site and app to discover where to stay, what to do and where to eat based on guidance from those who have been there before. With more than 1 billion reviews and opinions of nearly 8 million businesses, travelers turn to Tripadvisor to find deals on accommodations, book experiences, reserve tables at delicious restaurants and discover great places nearby. As a travel guidance company available in 43 markets and 22 languages, Tripadvisor makes planning easy no matter the trip type. The subsidiaries of Tripadvisor, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRIP), own and operate a portfolio of travel media brands and businesses, operating under various websites and apps.

* Source: SimilarWeb, unique users de-duplicated monthly, March 2023

** Source: Tripadvisor internal log files

