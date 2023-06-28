Duck® brand Announces Top 10 Finalists in 23rd Annual Stuck at Prom® Scholarship Contest

Vote online now! The best Duck Tape® dress and tux designer will each win $10,000 in college scholarships

AVON, Ohio, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After reviewing nearly 200 entries, Duck® brand reveals the top 10 finalists in the 23rd Annual Stuck at Prom® Scholarship Contest. Hailing from as close as Cincinnati, Ohio to as far as Fairbanks, Alaska, and representing different cultures and backgrounds, this year's top 10 made a splash in the contest, crafting captivating prom attire and accessories made from Duck Tape® for a chance to win the Grand Prizes: $10,000 cash college scholarships.

Each entry met certain criteria— color, quality workmanship, originality, accessories, and the use of Duck Tape®—to be selected by the contest judges. However, it was decorative details, such as lace-like fabric, and cultural-inspired styles, like a Native American headdress, that set these finalists apart from the competition.

"When you see the top 10 finalists' designs, you'll have to remind yourself that high school students created these out of Duck Tape®," said Ashley Luke, senior product manager at Shurtape Technologies, LLC, the company that markets the Duck® brand. "The intricate design and personality put into each ensemble is unbelievable. It won't be easy for the public to choose the Grand Prize winners!"

2023 Stuck at Prom® Dress Finalists:

Neha Nanubhai (Sammamish, Washington)

120 hours & 14 Duck Tape® rolls

Aubri Sparkman (Hattiesburg, Mississippi)

66 hours & 14 Duck Tape® rolls

Karla Torres Tejeda (Los Angeles, California)

120 hours & 14 Duck Tape® rolls

Ava Motl (Minneapolis, Minnesota)

227 hours & 23 Duck Tape® rolls

Ziqin Chiodi (Orange County, Florida)

100 hours & 18 Duck Tape® rolls

2023 Stuck at Prom® Tux Finalists:

Xander Niles (Racine, Wisconsin)

85 hours & 25 Duck Tape® rolls

Hailey Yoo (Duluth, Georgia)

47 hours & 14 Duck Tape® rolls

Ian Hernandez Rojas (Taylorsville, Utah)

57 hours & 11 Duck Tape® rolls

Emma Chang (Midland, Texas)

75 hours & 13 Duck Tape® rolls

Evee Ashba (West End, North Carolina)

365 hours & 8 Duck Tape® rolls

From now through July 12, the public can visit StuckAtProm.com to view the top 10 finalists' prom looks—five in the Dress category and five in the Tux category—and vote on their favorite design. The designer of the Duck Tape® dress and tux with the most votes will each win $10,000 in college scholarships. The eight runners up will each receive $500 scholarships and Duck® brand prize packs valued at $100.

As the finalists compete for the public's vote, one student from Florida, Grace Vaughn, who leveraged social media to help her win the 2022 Stuck at Prom® Dress Grand Prize, has a tip to help them win.

"My top tip to earn votes is to post your dress or tux on social media and share it with your friends and families," said Vaughn, who received more than 5 million views on her video of her black and white Yin and Yang-inspired ballgown dress. "The more people who share it, the more the word gets out. I think my most memorable moment was when I appeared as a guest on Daytime TV wearing my dress. It was quite an experience that I will never forget."

Vote now at StuckAtProm.com and check back around July 19th to see the winners.

About Duck Tape® Brand Duct Tape

Duck Tape® brand duct tape is the fix-all to help with everyday repairs, projects or crafts. Duck Tape® offers a vast array of innovative, forward-thinking solutions that help everyone – from makers and creators to do-it-yourselfers and professionals – bring their ideas to life. The brand sets trends with its wide variety of colors and designs, inspires creativity and leads the way in DIY or jobsite projects, crafting, and more, by providing the tools consumers need to make or repair anything. Duck Tape® brand is marketed by Shurtape Technologies, LLC, an industry-leading manufacturer of adhesive tape and consumer home and office products, with facilities worldwide.

