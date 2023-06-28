U.S. Secretary of Energy tours ABB E-mobility EV Charging Facility

U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm got a first-hand look at high-power EV charger manufacturing in the United States



ABB E-mobility's DC fast chargers made in Columbia, South Carolina are National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI)-ready and meet Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) Build America, Buy America (BABA) requirements



ABB E-mobility operations are capable of producing up to 10,000 DC fast chargers in the United States per year

COLUMBIA, S.C., June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm got a first-hand look at U.S. manufacturing of high-power EV chargers that are helping the U.S. meet its electrification and climate goals. Secretary Granholm visited ABB E-mobility's production operations as part of her "People Powered Summer Road Trip," accompanied by longtime U.S. Representative and current Assistant Democratic Leader, James E. Clyburn.

U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm visits ABB E-mobility’s production operations as part of her “People Powered Summer Road Trip,” accompanied by longtime U.S. Representative and current Assistant Democratic Leader, James E. Clyburn. (PRNewswire)

ABB E-mobility's DC fast chargers made in Columbia, South Carolina enable the transition to an e-mobility economy and support a number of transformational federal and state government policies and programs. Production began early this year and Terra 184 DC fast chargers produced in South Carolina have already been installed along American highways.

The state-of-the-art operations are another example of ABB E-mobility's leadership and commitment to a sustainable transportation future. ABB E-mobility's Terra 184 is one of the first Build America, Buy America compliant 150 kW+ DC fast chargers that also meet the NEVI program standards and requirements. ABB E-mobility's Terra DC Wallbox charger is used by school districts across the country and can support the Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) Clean School Bus program.

"ABB E-mobility has been a long-time leader in e-mobility and our commitment to enabling the U.S. transition to electric transportation has never been stronger," said Bob Stojanovic, Senior Vice President for ABB E-mobility in North America. "Our U.S. manufacturing operations support a growing e-mobility economy and ensures that the benefits of electric transportation reach all Americans, whether they are driving electric or producing the chargers that keep those cars moving,"

In order to quickly ramp up production to meet strong U.S. demand, ABB E-mobility worked with its global advanced manufacturing partner, Flex, to expand EV charging manufacturing operations. With Flex's portfolio of manufacturing services and expertise, ABB E-mobility was able to start U.S. production and delivery of 180 kW DC fast chargers at the start of 2023.

"Our collaboration with ABB E-mobility is built on our shared commitment to accelerating the future of electrification, including the adoption of clean energy technology and electric vehicles globally," said Chris Butler, president, Industrial Business, Flex. "We appreciate the continued trust ABB has placed in Flex to get their chargers to market faster, reliably and more sustainably in the U.S. with our advanced manufacturing capabilities and services."

About ABB E-mobility

ABB E-mobility is enabling a more sustainable and resource-efficient mobility future as a global leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions. ABB E-mobility is a partner of choice for the world's biggest EV OEMs and nationwide EV charging network operators. It offers the widest portfolio of EV charging solutions from smart chargers for the home to high-power chargers for the highway stations of the future, solutions for the electrification of fleets and charging for electric buses and trucks. With ~1,500 employees around the world, ABB E-mobility has sold more than one million EV chargers across more than 85 markets, including over 50,000 DC fast chargers. e-mobility.abb.com

