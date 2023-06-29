Chatsworth Products and ZutaCore® Announce Strategic Partnership to Develop Advanced Cabinet-Integrated Liquid Cooling for Improved Data Center Efficiency

SIMI VALLEY, Calif., June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chatsworth Products (CPI), a leading global manufacturer of products and solutions that power and protect its customers' ever-growing investment in information and communications technology (ICT), is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with ZutaCore®, a provider of direct-on-chip dielectric liquid cooling technology that efficiently absorbs heat away from high-powered processors. Data center owners and operators will have the opportunity to achieve substantial data center energy efficiency through emerging liquid cooling technology fully integrated with CPI's leading data cent20er cabinet solutions.

Leading hyperscalers like Google, Meta, AWS, and Microsoft are shifting to liquid cooling for their data center infrastructure as they strive to champion sustainability and adapt to an AI-powered future with power-hungry deep learning processors. As a result, the global data center liquid cooling market is expected to grow from $3.42 billion in 2023 to $8.46 billion by 2027 at a compound annual growth rate of 25.4%. The CPI-ZutaCore partnership establishes a collaborative platform for developing a leading-class integrated liquid cooling solution that provides stable environmental control for data centers to reduce energy consumption, water, waste, and carbon emissions.

ZutaCore's HyperCool® solution is a two-phase, waterless, direct-on-chip dielectric liquid cooling solution that absorbs and vaporizes heat, which is then expelled outside the data center or reused to enable zero emissions. CPI is validating the integration of ZutaCore components with the company's flagship data center cabinet solution, the ZetaFrame™ Cabinet System. With an industry-leading 4,000 lb. dynamic load rating, ZetaFrame easily supports a loaded rack with the integrated liquid cooling system when used in conjunction with a shock pallet. The two companies are working to further improve the end-user experience via software integration with CPI's popular eConnect® Power Distribution Units (PDUs).

"We are thrilled to partner with CPI and collaborate on the development of integrated solutions that will facilitate the adoption of liquid cooling and allow data centers to overcome increasing heat barriers in high-performance processing environments," said Udi Paret, President, ZutaCore. "Together, we can deliver an innovative, complete cabinet cooling system for data center operators to achieve net zero emissions." "Our collaboration with ZutaCore demonstrates CPI's ongoing commitment to improving and promoting sound environmental practices while enhancing our existing ecosystem," stated Ted Behrens, Executive Vice President of Product Management, Chatsworth Products. "The integration of advanced liquid cooling with our highly engineered ZetaFrame data center cabinet platform is just the beginning of innovation that will scale liquid cooling deployments necessary for data centers to meet sustainability goals while they take on the AI revolution."

