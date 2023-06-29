Smart Circle Hosts Over 100 New Business Owners to Newport Beach Headquarters

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart Circle, an outsourced sales broker specializing in face-to-face marketing, recently hosted over 100 owners of independent sales companies to their headquarters in Newport Beach for back-to-back meetings and networking opportunities. The meetings ran from June 27 to June 28, with keynote speeches from sales leaders, as well as senior compliance and operations team members.

Over 100 new business owners travelled from across the country to the Smart Circle headquarters for action packed meetings from June 27-28. (PRNewswire)

Attendees travelled from across the country to learn about cutting edge new client programs and best practices for compliance with client standards. Owners of independent sales companies specializing in telecommunications, mobility, consumer subscriptions, home improvement, solar and energy were all represented at the meetings over the two days.

"Meeting with owners of the independent sales companies we contract with is always amazing and meeting with new owners is truly special. Seeing everyone interact, learn, and network with such focus, intensity and energy – it's contagious! Our growing sales network means we will be able to keep up with increasing client demand and expansion opportunities. We are so excited for things to come!" says Jigna Patel, Chief Operating Officer of Smart Circle.

During the meetings, Smart Circle hosted a clothing drive for Working Wardrobes, which helps individuals overcoming difficulties become workforce ready by participating in career training, job placement assistance, and wardrobe services in an environment of dignity and respect. By inviting meeting attendees to donate clothing and accessories to Working Wardrobes, Smart Circle reinforced their commitment to citizenship and positively impacting the community in which they work and live.

About Smart Circle

Smart Circle helps both clients and independent sales companies grow by designing versatile face-to-face marketing and customer acquisition campaigns that can be executed inside retailers, businesses, and through door-to-door canvassing. With our expertise, entrepreneurial spirit, and versatility, we help the world's biggest brands and Fortune 500 companies drive sales and build new customer bases. To learn more about Smart Circle, visit https://www.smartcircle.com.

Owners of independent sales companies specializing in telecommunications, mobility, consumer subscriptions, home improvement, solar and energy were all represented at the meetings over the two days. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Smart Circle International, LLC