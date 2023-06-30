Claro Enterprise Solutions Receives Acclaimed Recognition for Best CEOs for Diversity and Best Leadership Teams

MIRAMAR, Fla., June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Claro Enterprise Solutions, a leading global provider of integrated technology solutions, is proud to announce its recognition in the esteemed Comparably Awards. Following an extensive evaluation process involving tens of thousands of companies over the past 12 months, Claro Enterprise Solutions has emerged as a top performer, securing accolades in two highly competitive categories: Best CEOs for Diversity and Best Leadership Teams.

Comparably recognizes Claro Enterprise Solutions in 2 Awards: Best CEOs for Diversity and Best Leadership Teams (PRNewswire)

Creating a diverse and inclusive work environment is a core value of our organization.

"We are delighted to receive these prestigious awards," said Maria Romero, Human Resources Director at Claro Enterprise Solutions. "Creating a diverse and inclusive work environment is a core value of our organization, and we are immensely proud of our employees' recognition. We believe that effective leadership and a culture of inclusivity are vital for driving innovation and achieving excellence."

Best CEOs for Diversity Award Recognition

Claro Enterprise Solutions' recognition as one of the Best CEOs for Diversity (according to employees of color) highlights the company's commitment to fostering an inclusive work environment. The anonymous feedback from employees of color speaks volumes about the positive impact of our CEO, Andres Mosquera, and his dedication to promoting diversity and inclusion. This honor underscores our efforts to create a workplace where employees of all backgrounds feel valued, respected, and empowered.

Best Leadership Teams Award Recognition

Furthermore, Claro Enterprise Solutions' outstanding leadership teams have also been recognized by Comparably. Based on the feedback provided by employees, including the ratings of the CEO, executives, and direct managers, Claro Enterprise Solutions has demonstrated exceptional leadership qualities. The company's leadership team has consistently received high ratings and approval, showcasing their ability to inspire, engage, and guide their teams towards success.

The recognition of being honored as one of the Best CEOs for Diversity (according to employees of color) and having one of the Best Leadership Teams reinforces Claro Enterprise Solutions' commitment to diversity, inclusion, and effective leadership practices. The company remains dedicated to fostering a culture where all employees can thrive and contribute their unique talents and perspectives.

About Claro Enterprise Solutions, LLC

Claro Enterprise Solutions, LLC, a subsidiary of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: AMX) is a global integrator with over 20 years of experience and your partner for managing secure-by-design cybersecurity and information technology solutions adapted to your business requirements. Choose Claro Enterprise Solutions, LLC and scale your enterprise using industry-leading partners and experienced specialists to support your operations day and night. Secure. Compliant. Connected.

About Comparably

Comparably, now a ZoomInfo company, is a leading workplace culture and corporate brand reputation platform. With over 20 million anonymous employee ratings on 70,000 companies, Comparably provides comprehensive data on large and SMB organizations across various workplace categories. It serves as a trusted source for employer branding and workplace culture and compensation insights.

