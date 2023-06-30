EV Charging Data Released on LandGate

NEW YORK, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LandGate has achieved yet another remarkable milestone with the introduction of their exclusive electric vehicle (EV) charging and battery storage data, in addition to the best coverage and highest quality of electric distribution lines (DG) across the US. This groundbreaking dataset empowers users to assess and secure land for EV charging stations in the most efficient and intelligent manner possible. By seamlessly integrating datasets comprising planned and operational electric charging stations, major roadways, "disadvantaged communities,"1 and designated alternative fuel corridors, LandGate has simplified EV charging site evaluation to just a few clicks. This invaluable data opens up new vistas into the nationwide transition to electric mobility, benefiting renewable energy developers, advisory firms, real estate investors, and landowners.

EV Charging data on LandGate is now live! (PRNewswire)

This dataset empowers users to assess and secure land for EV charging stations in the most efficient manner.

Yoann Hispa, CEO of LandGate, stressed that "the IRA didn't really address the bottleneck at the transmission lines. Even though utility scale solar and wind development keeps accelerating, I think everyone feels that behind the meter farms and community solar are needed to bypass these long interconnection queues. Our clients have asked us to go into urban areas with smaller acreage, like highway exit ramps, retail stores, and shopping malls. They want to better understand the distribution of electricity, the local retail energy prices, and incentives. We have listened, and have been expanding our data into commercial EV charging, city EV charging, distribution lines, as well as increasing the coverage and quality of our electricity commodity prices (Retail, PPA, LMP, and Incentives)."

"For the past 20 years we have seen how taxis and hotels got democratized with Uber and Airbnb. The same transformation is happening with electricity. Landowners in rural areas are key to utility scale development. Landowners, real estate investors, and corporations with small acreage in or near the cities play a key role in generating, storing, and distributing electricity where it's needed most, in the cities. Our advisory clients have corporations asking them how they can use their real estate position, like parking lots, commercial building rooftops, fast-food at exit ramps, small urban acreage for EV charging, battery storage, community solar farms or behind-the-meter solar farms. Public landowners are also understanding more and more that they are key to helping with renewable energy production, since they are the largest landowners in the USA," said Craig Kaiser, President of LandGate.

As LandGate seamlessly integrates the realms of energy and real estate, the utilization of EV charging data further solidifies this bond by incorporating renewable energy usage into land assets. LandGate's distinct platform, a data intelligence and marketplace for land resources, enables users to swiftly grasp the full potential of their properties.

LandGate has developed EV charging indexes for every parcel in the US, in addition to the estimated potential for solar, wind, carbon, and mineral development. "When developers spend months building a GIS database and originating deals by knocking on doors, they are losing to those developers who use our pre-calculated parcel data & indexes to quickly scan for leads, use our modern high-conversion techniques, and close quickly on deals coming from our listings or from advanced parcel searches. When a developer has a deal under LOI or lease option, that's when they can use our highest quality data and advanced engineering economic platform to do their due diligence, run 8760 reports, and analyze a deal in detail," said Eric Thompson, Managing Director at LandGate.

LandGate's team of ex-DoD developers and energy professionals work tirelessly to provide the highest quality data with the best coverage in the US. "While our competitor did a good paint job on an old truck, we, at LandGate, spent years developing an F-35 Lightning with the best engine, fastest aerodynamics, and best defense system. We have the best and highest quality data in the US, including EV charging, battery storage, and distribution lines. We have the fastest and most complete origination and due-diligence platform," said Yoann Hispa. Leveraging the most up-to-date map layers and site evaluation parameters, users can swiftly and effortlessly identify prime locations for new developments or investments in EV charging stations.

About LandGate

LandGate is the leading provider of data solutions, and an online marketplace for US commercial land and its resources: solar, wind, carbon, minerals, EV charging stations, battery storage, and water. The company helps investors, developers, real estate agents, and landowners understand energy & environmental resource values and connect on its online marketplace for land-related transactions.

1 The Justice40 Initiative defines "disadvantaged communities" (DACs) as areas that have historically faced environmental burdens, socioeconomic challenges, and limited access to resources. These communities typically encompass low-income and minority populations, often experiencing higher levels of pollution and limited services. The Justice40 Initiative mandates that at least 40% of all federal funding go to DACs.

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LandGate